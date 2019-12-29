PEOPLE SOMETIMES DO awful things to each other. I represent both defendants and victims in the criminal justice system after those awful things happen. Many of my victims want nothing more than to look their assailant in the eye and ask “why.”
Many of my defendants want desperately to apologize. But our system is not built for those conversations. Defendants and victims don’t talk — the lawyers talk. In most cases, this is best because it allows for less emotional decision-making and respects victims and defendants who do not wish to have any further contact. But there are many cases where a structured interaction could address the low simmering anger and resentment that can smolder long after a case is closed.
Restorative justice is a community-based response to crime that strives to hold offenders accountable but also to repair the harm caused to the victims. Programs create a safe forum for victims to ask questions, to get answers, for facilitated and real conversation with defendants. Communities around the United States are using these programs as major components of their criminal justice system because they go further than traditional case resolutions toward making victims whole, helping offenders understand the impact of their crimes, and deterring recurrence of criminal behaviors.
In a prior case, I represented a defendant who offered to meet their victims. The prosecutor was willing because the evidence of the case left questions a regular criminal prosecution would never answer for the victims. The case was awful and heart wrenching in its own unique way, the way so many are. Everyone was broken. Seeing this, my client offered to give answers — not tethered to a negotiated sentence. The Court was not involved and there was no formal structure. It was purely an effort by my client to restore as much as possible to the victims. In their grace, the victims accepted.
So I came to find myself standing in a courthouse anteroom with my back against a wall, the prosecutor standing a few feet away, the victim advocate across the room — all of us feeling like intruders as we watched these people let out two years of grief. It was intense. My phone vibrated in my hand and I looked down to see a text from the prosecutor — “5 more then we end it?” We were afraid that we had made a mistake trying this. But as people talked, the intensity shifted. There were questions and answers and, eventually, hugging and gratitude. There was no illusion that there would be reunions or coffee dates. But this face-to-face opportunity filled a void for everyone that would never have been filled in a traditional case resolution.
What we did that day was crude and imperfect and was not true restorative justice. We didn’t know what we were doing and I felt sick when I left that day afraid this meeting hadn’t actually helped anyone. But my client called a few days later to thank me. The victims, too, expressed gratitude for the opportunity for honest and unfiltered communication and for answers they otherwise would not have had. The meeting that day had not broken anyone as I’d feared; it had helped both sides to heal.
We need more of this.
Our criminal justice system traditionally recognizes four goals of sentencing: punishment, rehabilitation, deterrence of future criminal conduct of the specific defendant, and general deterrence of the population. Reconciliation and restoration are not priorities, but they should be. There are so many cases where a purely jail and cash restitution approach is bad for the individuals involved and bad public safety. There are established restorative justice programs that could easily be worked into New Hampshire’s criminal justice system so appropriate cases could have the structure to help the people involved get what they need to heal.
Even though I make it part of my practice to find ways to help my clients explore emotional healing, restorative justice needs to be an established option available to every victim and defendant in our criminal justice system. We know more than ever about human psychology and emotional healing, certainly more than when our system was designed hundreds of year ago. A robust restorative justice program would make our community stronger, safer and happier. And those are legitimate goals for the criminal justice system.