603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts harm in its own right, it makes a mockery of our state’s “Live Free or Die” motto.

At the time of the original emergency order, public health officials expressed grave concerns about the capacity of our hospitals to cope with a wave of COVID-19 patients. We were called upon to stay home to “flatten the curve.” Since the predicted spike in cases did not materialize, we ought to re-examine the case for continued restrictions.

As part of that calculus, we must consider the harm done by continued restrictions. This not only includes job losses, business failures, and economic stability; but also profound human costs, including depression, suicide, stress, drug overdose, and domestic abuse. Many people have delayed medical procedures, resulting in missed diagnoses and untreated conditions. The trade-off is not simply between lives and economic vitality; it is a trade-off of lives versus lives. The impact has been devastating and it has to end.

On the other side of the equation, we should reevaluate the purported benefits of government-imposed restrictions. Every day we hear about government edicts that seem arbitrary and nonsensical. Even guidelines that seem rational may, in fact, be counterproductive. It is worth noting, for example, that remaining home-bound does not necessarily protect us; 66% of COVID cases in New York were “staying at home”.

In New Hampshire, more than 75% of COVID-related fatalities have been in long-term care settings; 13% were under 70, 5% were under 60, and most had other serious health risks. We ought to be focusing our attention on protecting those who are truly vulnerable.

Nothing in life is entirely safe. Our government’s primary responsibility is to protect our rights. The stay-at-home order tramples on our rights, beginning with our First Amendment right of free association.

A vaccine is many months, if not years, away. The only way to avoid subsequent waves of this virus bringing more deaths and future economically disastrous economic shutdowns is to achieve herd immunity. By reopening quickly, while protecting our vulnerable population, enough of our citizens will develop immunity, while suffering mostly minor or no symptoms, so that the virus will die out because it has no susceptible person to infect. This not only preserves our economic well-being, it saves lives.

We regret every life lost, but the number of sick and dead do not justify the harm to the Granite State citizens resulting from the stay-at-home order.

The time is long overdue for the state to safely reopen. The people have shown by their willingness to cooperate and to share the burdens of this pandemic that they can behave responsibly, reopen safely, and end this economic devastation.

We applaud the recognition that New Hampshire needs to reopen, but it needs to happen now. Armed with good information, free people can intelligently evaluate and minimize their risks. Vulnerable people need to protect themselves, and places like senior homes need to continue appropriate precautions, but the rest of New Hampshire has to open for business, not just for jobs and income, but to save people’s lives and our children’s future.

603 Alliance is a grassroots organization committed to restoring constitutional principles at all levels of government. Its board of directors are Jim Kofalt of Wilton, Don Ewing of Meredith, Diane Bitter of Portsmouth, Steve MacDonald of Merrimack, Fran Wendelboe of New Hampton, Omer Ahern of Wentworth and Spec Bowers of Georges Mills.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Friday, May 22, 2020
Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers
Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers

ON MAY 18, the New Hampshire Union Leader published an oped “Sex work is not work” by Jasmine Grace, founder of Jasmine Grace Outreach, one of many organizations raising awareness about human trafficking by conflating it with adult consensual prostitution.

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance
GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusio…

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service
THE ORIGIN of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is likely a dubious response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but it has become separated from its discriminatory purpose. This phrase can now be pressed into service during the COVID 19 crisis with a modest change: Add a …

Monday, May 18, 2020
Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart
I’VE ALWAYS had a negative impression of superstores: cold, impersonal, dull. Everywhere I’ve lived, (San Francisco, London, Seattle, now New York City) I’ve mostly shopped local and tried to support small businesses. Overall, I’ve led a very sheltered, urban retail life.

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong
IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning
FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission …

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports
  • Carl Perreault

WITH ALL the moaning, jeering and debate concerning Quarterback Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I have become nostalgic about how star professional athletes were once as closely associated with certain cities as were landmarks. I mean, well, T…

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do
ON MONDAY, March 16, about 3:45 p.m., I arrived at our Copper Door location in Bedford — one of our nine restaurants in southern New Hampshire (GreatNHRestaurants.com). We were just learning of the virus; with the previous week’s sales down over 20%, I called an emergency leadership team mee…