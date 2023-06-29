NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being pretty damn uncomfortable), a bunch of masked idiots waving Nazi salutes set me straight over the edge.

I am delayed in putting this piece together because I don’t want to be insensitive to the LGBTQ community. Ethically, I am conservative, but my libertarian tendencies want to ensure adults can live their lives as they see fit. On the other hand, I do believe it’s problematic to see the ostentatious look of “Juicy Garland” being offered as an example to young children. Indeed, the shifting culture now views what was once either a fetish or adult cabaret performance as a lifestyle. Drag queens are now figureheads for the new transgender movement.

A. J. Kierstead is founder and host of The New England Take and a resident of Concord.

