NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being pretty damn uncomfortable), a bunch of masked idiots waving Nazi salutes set me straight over the edge.
I am delayed in putting this piece together because I don’t want to be insensitive to the LGBTQ community. Ethically, I am conservative, but my libertarian tendencies want to ensure adults can live their lives as they see fit. On the other hand, I do believe it’s problematic to see the ostentatious look of “Juicy Garland” being offered as an example to young children. Indeed, the shifting culture now views what was once either a fetish or adult cabaret performance as a lifestyle. Drag queens are now figureheads for the new transgender movement.
With young children not understanding the complete reality of drag queen culture, and with the unnerving revelation that many LGBTQ activists view “family-friendly” content in terms of the “chosen family” definition, I am fearful for the long-term psychological consequences of this cultural shift. Call me old-school, but I believe prepubescent children (who are limited in their psychosexual development) should not be concerned with sexuality and the confusing nature of gender-bending. (More on “chosen family” on the NIH website: bit.ly/43Z4WKg)
As I was taught in music school: learn the rules, then break them later when you know why you are.
I am also delayed in writing because I knew that every member of the state Democratic Party would use this story to accuse the GOP of being a part of the fringe, illiberal NSC-131. Democrats have further expressed anger at the quite rational concern of many on the right that “feds” or members of antifa are on the prowl.
I consider the extraconstitutional views of any separatist organization to be antithetical to the founding principles of our nation. This is a country for everyone that is legally allowed to enter, and an undue devotion to any one group goes against the nature of our God-given rights as American citizens.
This is a country for all races and creeds. I value the melting-pot ideology that was instilled in me by my family, church, school, and community. There are, however, norms. We should encourage single-partner relationships, the raising of families, and finding gainful employment that betters one’s community.
NSC-131 is about none of this. They conceal their identities because they know that their beliefs run counter to almost everyone in this “Live Free or Die” state. They hide their identities because no sane person would want to be associated with their petty hate. Concord Mayor Jim Bouley’s statement: “I stand with and support the LGBTQ+ community in their fight for equal rights and acceptance,” is something that I support.
Those on the fringes of society, so long as they don’t want to overthrow it, should be included. I would also hope that those individuals would see the value of our society and the majority culture. I think the latter has been seen as a problem by the loud minority on the left, causing violent language from the other side of the Overton window from NSC-131.
On the other hand, the chants of New York City marchers exclaiming “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” only rightfully embolden conservative activists. I always say that politics and culture are stupid at the national level, and this subject offers the ultimate case study.
Don’t forget that the motto “hate has no home here” applies to both sides of the political aisle. I promise to listen, so long as you are willing to do the same.
