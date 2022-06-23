IN THE MONTH since the Union Leader editorial “Details, Governor, Details” about protecting New Hampshire citizens from polluted groundwater, the sound of crickets has been overwhelming. The editorial pointed out that “we have seen little from the governor and state officials as to just what in the proposed groundwater-protection standards [in HB 1454] would be so onerous.”
As a professor of environmental science for the past 35 years and a former member of the EPA Science Advisory Board, I know without doubt why your editorial has left only silence in its wake: the critics of HB 1454 have nothing reasonable to say.
The governor, and the Business & Industry Association, took one look at the simple 353-word bill, which passed both Senate and House last month with resounding majorities, and all they could claim was that better protecting our lakes and rivers from leaking landfills is “unworkable” and will make it “virtually impossible” to site a new landfill in New Hampshire.
That prediction is outlandish. Here are just two of the more obvious facts that prove why HB 1454 will — at worst — make it slightly more difficult to site NH’s next landfill:
The bill merely says that it’s a bad idea to bury trash in highly porous soil — namely, sand and gravel — very near a lake or river. It creates a site-specific setback, based on a routinely done test of the speed of groundwater flow, that disallows a site where a leak or spill could pollute surface water within 5 years. That test might be “onerous,” if our state was laden with sand and gravel everywhere. But the reality is that only 14% of the land area of the Granite State has “lousy” soil inappropriate for landfilling. Where did I get this figure? Direct from DES, which has been citing it for at least 10 years. No one has ever claimed that New Hampshire will need more than one or two more new landfills this century. That requires 300 acres maximum. In a state with 6,000,000 acres of land, needing to find a couple of small tracts, there is one word to describe the effect of classifying 14% of those acres as inappropriate and that is inconsequential.
If hydrology and geography aren’t your thing, how about real-world experience? If only we could know whether some U.S. states with a much stricter groundwater-based setback ended up ruining its landfill industry — that would make a good story about why the governor shouldn’t sign this bill! Well, Maine made landfilling in lousy soil much harder than HB 1454 would ever make it, and it did so 24 years ago. One of the top officials at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection wrote to me that “our rules have helped applicants select good sites to minimize environmental impacts; they haven’t hampered the siting of new and expanded landfills in Maine.”
New Hampshire needs one or two landfills this century, and Maine has sited or expanded eight landfills since 1998. So much for “unworkable” or “impossible.”
All HB 1454 does is help steer a senseless application to a sensible location, saving everyone time and money. This is no different from warning someone “if you’re going to bungee-jump with a 100-foot cord, you really need to start from higher off the ground than 90 feet!”
During the month of silence on the bill, one important thing has happened. On May 31, Casella Waste Systems withdrew all of its permit applications for its proposed landfill next to Forest Lake and the Ammonoosuc River. Their attorney told a Senate hearing that the company can’t possibly meet the five-year test there, as it’s measured the groundwater velocity at an incredibly fast 16 feet per day inside the sandpit it wants to use, putting the dump about five months away from Forest Lake when the inevitable leak and/or spills happen. It takes up to 20 years to detect, map, and try to intercept a plume of contaminated groundwater flowing towards a lake or river. Five months is a blink of an eye, especially when the operator only has to test for contamination once every six months.
DES recently told the Legislature that “we have a responsibility to clearly help the applicant.” When I was a top federal regulatory appointee, I thought my responsibility was to balance economic gains against environmental losses, without favoritism. But if DES really wants to help this applicant, it should gently urge Casella towards any of the tracts in New Hampshire other than one of the small minority of wholly unacceptable ones.
This legislation is even more essential than we realized at the time of its passage, now that the EPA last week tightened by a factor of 17,000 its drinking water advisory for several “PFAS” chemicals, all of which are found in landfill leachate.
I don’t believe that fixing the archaic and unprotective 200-foot setback DES currently uses is “moving the goalposts.” If that was a reasonable criticism, no legislature would ever change anything. But now, that concern is moot. There is no better time to “move the goalposts” than in the middle of the “off-season,” when the stadiums are empty and there is literally no one on the playing field. Governor Sununu should let this good bill become good law; it builds New Hampshire a bridge to the 20th century.