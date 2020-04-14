MARGUERITE and I, acting on the belief that amid this Petri dish of plague we would be safer in New Hampshire than in Florida, left our Sunshine State snowbird haven community weeks ahead of schedule.
We are now home in Concord after driving almost 1,600 miles in two days through 10 states and the District of Columbia. Along the way we discovered that our E-Z Pass transponder’s battery had died, now we’re awaiting bills in the mail from several toll authorities. (On the Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, a collector demanded $1.50 in cash and I slapped two dollar bills into his latex-gloved hand and Marguerite told him to keep the change; first time we’d “tipped” a public servant.)
We left Florida on a Sunday, got home to Kawn-kidd on Monday — a ridiculous number of miles for old people to be driving. We hit the road by 4:30 a.m. and drove at least 12 hours on day one. We wore gloves and masks to pump cheap gas, as low as $1.45 a gallon.
There were very few cars along the way except in D.C., where traffic was as furious, overwhelming and bewildering as ever (apparently everyone there is essential).
Every state we passed through except Connecticut had electronic signs telling drivers to stay home or for visitors to quarantine for 14 days. We saw no impediments to travel other than the usual cops stopping speeders. (We did witness Florida-bound cars funneled into the welcome center a brief distance from Georgia where state troopers apparently were checking for Typhoid Mary contraband in vehicles with New York license tags).
We felt somewhat spooked at eerily empty I-95 welcome centers and Jersey Turnpike rest areas, with only Dunkin’ Donuts open to offer bagels and doughnuts for takeout.
We carried our own food. Marguerite had assembled our provisions in a cooler, so we only stopped for fuel and toilet breaks where possible. (Entry to most male stalls/urinals was barred with yellow police tape.)
We ate in the moving car. Breakfast was boiled egg sandwiches and granola bars; lunch, broiled chicken sandwiches and oranges. For supper we feasted on our home-made stuffed cabbage at a Holiday Inn in Richmond, where we wiped down everything repeatedly with Lysol wipes.
By the second evening, we were home and had for dinner something we couldn’t remember having for years — a delivered-at-the-door fresh mushroom and fresh mozzarella pizza from a Main Street non-franchised pizzeria, which we washed down with Sauvignon Blanc. (No beer in the fridge.)
Now that we have resupplied the larder in Concord, restored home delivery of the Monitor and Union Leader, internet and cable TV, we plan to hunker down. We’ll be home except for the jaunts to the backyard clothesline, the sidewalk to put out trash and recyclables and to take bike rides in the neighborhood at proper distances. That is once we get re-accustomed to the weather in New Hampshire in April.