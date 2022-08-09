MARC FISHER’s touching Washington Post essay on Vin Scully has taken me back seven decades to when as a World War II refugee from the Soviet and Nazi rape of Lithuania I came to the new world and became a Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
Many afternoons and evenings evaporated listening to the pictures Scully painted, especially from Ebbetts Field of my beloved Bums. (Was it on WWCO or WATR?)
We had seen American GIs play baseball in post-war Bavaria. And as single-digit-age kids in the polyglot United Nations refugee camps, we amused ourselves with a somewhat related game, propelling sticks spinning end over end into the infield.
Our family arrived in Connecticut in the late winter of 1952 and by spring I could handle a bat and glove during fourth-grade recess at Mary Abbott School in Middlebury.
In our part of Connecticut, we usually were Dodgers or New York Yankees fans. There was no question that as a Lithuanian I would become a Dodgers fan because a countryman, Johnny Podres, was one of the team’s ace pitchers. (Despite the Hispanic-sounding name, Podres came from Lithuanian immigrants, ancestral name Poderis).
Although some infidels in the Lithuanian-American community of Waterbury became Yankees fans, most of us hated the Yankees (with exceptions for Mickey Mantle; and while we disliked National League rivals, the New York Giants, we loved Willie Mays).
A few Red Sox Fans revered Ted Williams; there was a sprinkling of Giants fans; and some heartbroken grieving followers of the Braves, who had abandoned Boston for Milwaukee.
In the migration of Northeast MLB teams, my heartbreak came in 1957, that’s when the Dodgers deserted Ebbetts Field for a “ravine” in California; we would have switched to the Giants, but they too had slunk away to San Francisco.
All that was left to us Yankee haters would be the New York Mets, but the joy of being a fan just wasn’t there for me, even at Shea Stadium.
For a time, I had focused on the Red Sox because a local boy from a rival high school, Jimmy Piersall, had made a brief splash with the Boston team, but increasingly baseball faded from my heart.
Then in 1967 I took a job in New Hampshire, the Concord bureau of Associated Press, where it was impossible to avoid the Red Sox. (My father used to complain that “all Americans talk about is baseball.”)
In our part of New England, the Red Sox aura saturated sports pages, TV and radio and drew me back into reading box scores. Dodgers and Red Sox fans shared a common history — hating the Yankees, especially during playoffs or a World Series battle. Even their stadiums — Fenway Park and Ebbetts Field — were similar.
Thus, my credentials as a Yankee-despising Brooklyn Dodgers fan gave me easy entry into Red Sox Nation and I have been a suffering fan ever since.
