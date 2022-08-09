MARC FISHER’s touching Washington Post essay on Vin Scully has taken me back seven decades to when as a World War II refugee from the Soviet and Nazi rape of Lithuania I came to the new world and became a Brooklyn Dodgers fan.

Many afternoons and evenings evaporated listening to the pictures Scully painted, especially from Ebbetts Field of my beloved Bums. (Was it on WWCO or WATR?)

Adolphe Bernotas lives in Penacook.

Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

