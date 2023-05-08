I AM WRITING today to express my deep concerns about Saint Anselm College’s decision to host former president Donald Trump for a “town hall” hosted by CNN on May 10th. As a senior at the college, I believe that his presence poses a significant threat to our campus community.

Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself to be an anti-American figure who undermines our government and electoral process. His divisive rhetoric and policies promote bigotry, racism and hatred, resulting in harm to marginalized communities.

Adysn Kilty is a Saint Anselm senior living in Manchester.

Friday, May 05, 2023
Janet Ward: Public schools’ intent was to foster unity

ON APRIL 25, the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee heard testimony regarding HB 367 and HB 464. Both bills propose the expansion of funding for Education Freedom Accounts, the Granite State’s school voucher program. This expansion is being considered even though the committee convened…

Thursday, May 04, 2023
Nathan R. Shrader: A dreadful week in American politics

I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to s…

Peter Lemiska: Democrats must know by now Biden is wrong

IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a d…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Andrew Kellar: Fast-track solar to brighten NH's energy future

NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin savi…

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…

Friday, April 28, 2023