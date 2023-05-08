I AM WRITING today to express my deep concerns about Saint Anselm College’s decision to host former president Donald Trump for a “town hall” hosted by CNN on May 10th. As a senior at the college, I believe that his presence poses a significant threat to our campus community.
Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself to be an anti-American figure who undermines our government and electoral process. His divisive rhetoric and policies promote bigotry, racism and hatred, resulting in harm to marginalized communities.
Trump’s incitement of violence during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol is deeply troubling; in fact, during his recent visit to speak at the DoubleTree in Manchester, he stopped at the Red Arrow Diner where he praised a woman who was convicted for her role in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.
As a college community, we should not be providing a platform for such dangerous and harmful views. Hosting Donald Trump at Saint Anselm College legitimizes his actions and words, despite the criminal charges currently being held against him. It sends the message that his behavior is acceptable to the college, which is hopefully untrue.
Here at the college, we pride ourselves on being an “Anselmian” community, which rises above divisive politics. This issue is more than divisive politics. ALL Anselmians should feel safe on this campus, knowing that our administration would not knowingly attract a crowd who may make us feel unsafe — especially those who belong to marginalized communities. Students, faculty, and staff members who feel unsafe with Donald Trump’s visit will forever remember the college’s decision to ignore their comfort and safety.
Furthermore, hosting a hateful and harmful figure like Donald Trump dampens the recent and upcoming milestones in our community, such as the commitment of future students and the graduation of seniors.
Saint Anselm President Joseph Favazza has expressed his inability to cancel the CNN Town Hall with President Trump, due to their contract with the media outlet. He has cited the support of campus, local, state, and federal law enforcement to ensure student safety. The question still remains — why are we legitimizing Donald Trump and normalizing his rhetoric and behavior by providing a platform at our college?
I urge President Favazza to make a public statement to denounce the values — or lack thereof — that President Trump holds, and support the community members who have spoken out against the town hall event. As an institution of higher education, we have a responsibility to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff. Hosting a figure like Trump goes against this mission and undermines the values that Saint Anselm College stands for. We must show to the world, and to our campus community, that his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric and behavior do not reflect the values of our community.
Adysn Kilty is a Saint Anselm senior living in Manchester.
