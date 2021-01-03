THIS HOLIDAY season, many of us are looking forward to the next year with great anticipation. Make no mistake — it has been a hard year of loss and challenges for us, our families, friends, neighbors and communities, leaving us to search hopefully for a silver lining in all of this.
Despite these challenges, the societal changes we have needed to make as a result of COVID in order to protect our health and safety have also created new opportunities for us. One of those most satisfying for me is the thousands of people who have newly embraced outdoor recreation this year. Wrapping up a 40-year career that has focused on introducing youth to the outdoors, I’ve been encouraged to see how enjoying and appreciating our great outdoors here in New Hampshire and around the country has become an essential outlet for preserving our physical and mental health. One thing is certain — as we have navigated extended isolation, working from home, home schooling and other challenges of being apart — the time we spend in the outdoors has become vital.
Use of the outdoors has been growing consistently over the past few years. According to the 2019 National Camping report from Kampgrounds of America, 91 million households get outside and camp — with 2.7 million new households experiencing a camping trip in 2018 or 2019. Before we entered the pandemic, use of the outdoors was already growing steadily.
With the onset of COVID in March of 2020, everything changed and getting outside became a great escape. While families adapted to new patterns with school, work and shopping, they increasingly got outside as we moved toward the summer. The outdoors became a welcome elixir to deal with chronic Zoom fatigue and endless virtual connections. Use of our local, state and national parks increased use significantly around the country, a testament to the relief many of us felt as we got outside, early and often.
During the summer, youth summer camps were especially hard hit. These camps provide an essential service to our families and communities. In my experience, camp staffs are extremely determined and innovative and they worked hard to safely stay open last summer. Those unable to open found ways to connect with the outdoors virtually, engaging participants in new ways. Educators looked to the innovations of these camps for best practices anticipating the fall COVID surge. Truly, we are all learning together.
Not surprisingly, the recreational vehicle industry is seeing great growth — especially with Generation X and millennials. From pop-up trailers to motor homes, RVs offer the safety that young families are seeking, coupled with an ability to get outside and move around while maintaining social distancing. Some have used RVs for more creative purposes, such as remote work. I can attest that working remotely from my RV was a blast!
So, there are silver linings to our situation. The renewed focus on families and enjoying the outdoors provides us great opportunities here in New England. We are perfectly positioned to meet families where and how they want to engage with the outdoors. Our outdoor recreation community is world class, experienced and provides the entire spectrum of access to the outdoors. We know that time spent outdoors reduces stress, provides much-needed exercise, and improves overall health. New Hampshire’s four-season approach to the outdoors can be the silver lining many are looking for.
Increased interest in the outdoors gives us a tremendous opportunity to teach and educate a new generation of youth and families the proper ways to get outside, including environmental stewardship and low-impact ways of using our outdoor resources. Imaginations can be unleashed while discovering the magic of a mountain stream, learning how to cook on a campfire, or the wonders of the nighttime sky. We know that quality time in the outdoors changes lives, and we can seize the moment.
While we focus our collective efforts on beating the pandemic, New Hampshire’s outdoors can provide a welcome sanctuary during this stressful time and beyond. A silver lining indeed. In 2021, let’s stay safe, get outside and adventure on!