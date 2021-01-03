THIS HOLIDAY season, many of us are looking forward to the next year with great anticipation. Make no mistake — it has been a hard year of loss and challenges for us, our families, friends, neighbors and communities, leaving us to search hopefully for a silver lining in all of this.

Despite these challenges, the societal changes we have needed to make as a result of COVID in order to protect our health and safety have also created new opportunities for us. One of those most satisfying for me is the thousands of people who have newly embraced outdoor recreation this year. Wrapping up a 40-year career that has focused on introducing youth to the outdoors, I’ve been encouraged to see how enjoying and appreciating our great outdoors here in New Hampshire and around the country has become an essential outlet for preserving our physical and mental health. One thing is certain — as we have navigated extended isolation, working from home, home schooling and other challenges of being apart — the time we spend in the outdoors has become vital.

Use of the outdoors has been growing consistently over the past few years. According to the 2019 National Camping report from Kampgrounds of America, 91 million households get outside and camp — with 2.7 million new households experiencing a camping trip in 2018 or 2019. Before we entered the pandemic, use of the outdoors was already growing steadily.

With the onset of COVID in March of 2020, everything changed and getting outside became a great escape. While families adapted to new patterns with school, work and shopping, they increasingly got outside as we moved toward the summer. The outdoors became a welcome elixir to deal with chronic Zoom fatigue and endless virtual connections. Use of our local, state and national parks increased use significantly around the country, a testament to the relief many of us felt as we got outside, early and often.

During the summer, youth summer camps were especially hard hit. These camps provide an essential service to our families and communities. In my experience, camp staffs are extremely determined and innovative and they worked hard to safely stay open last summer. Those unable to open found ways to connect with the outdoors virtually, engaging participants in new ways. Educators looked to the innovations of these camps for best practices anticipating the fall COVID surge. Truly, we are all learning together.

Not surprisingly, the recreational vehicle industry is seeing great growth — especially with Generation X and millennials. From pop-up trailers to motor homes, RVs offer the safety that young families are seeking, coupled with an ability to get outside and move around while maintaining social distancing. Some have used RVs for more creative purposes, such as remote work. I can attest that working remotely from my RV was a blast!

So, there are silver linings to our situation. The renewed focus on families and enjoying the outdoors provides us great opportunities here in New England. We are perfectly positioned to meet families where and how they want to engage with the outdoors. Our outdoor recreation community is world class, experienced and provides the entire spectrum of access to the outdoors. We know that time spent outdoors reduces stress, provides much-needed exercise, and improves overall health. New Hampshire’s four-season approach to the outdoors can be the silver lining many are looking for.

Increased interest in the outdoors gives us a tremendous opportunity to teach and educate a new generation of youth and families the proper ways to get outside, including environmental stewardship and low-impact ways of using our outdoor resources. Imaginations can be unleashed while discovering the magic of a mountain stream, learning how to cook on a campfire, or the wonders of the nighttime sky. We know that quality time in the outdoors changes lives, and we can seize the moment.

While we focus our collective efforts on beating the pandemic, New Hampshire’s outdoors can provide a welcome sanctuary during this stressful time and beyond. A silver lining indeed. In 2021, let’s stay safe, get outside and adventure on!

Al Lambert recently retired as National Director of Outdoor Adventures for the Boy Scouts of America. He lives in Grantham and owns Adventure Impact Advisors LLC, which helps organizations change lives through outdoor adventures.

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?
Op-eds

Michael J. Geanoulis Sr.: Fiscal stimulus or fiscal foolishness?

ON DEC. 20, 2020, the United States Congress, hopelessly addicted to deficits and the printing press as important sources of permanent economic health and wellness, submitted to the president for his approval a 5,593-page stimulus spending bill. Also known as The Consolidated Appropriations …

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass

I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congre…

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change
Op-eds

Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change

NEWS ABOUT climate change is often dominated by messages of doom and impending deadlines that feel impossible to meet. While reports of events caused by climate change are useful to gain an understanding of the issues we face, they more often invoke feelings of hopelessness, rather than insp…

Monday, December 28, 2020
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun

HAVING RECENTLY received my tax bill in Manchester, I noticed something. The tax increase, projected by both Mayor Joyce Craig and the Board of Aldermen at .49%, was actually nearly triple that amount at 1.4%. Learning about that from my tax bill, rather than from a statement made by the cit…

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year

  • By Patrick Hynes

AS 2016 wound down, especially after the presidential election, it became fashionable for people to declare it the worst year ever. “I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—-in worst,” declared alleged comedian John Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask
Op-eds

Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask

OUR STATE MOTTO is “live free or die,” and I respect that. It speaks to diversity of thought and the importance of individuality and self-determination. But here is the thing: when General John Stark penned that toast in 1809 he was talking about the Revolutionary War, not a global pandemic.

Monday, December 21, 2020
Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations
Op-eds

Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations

HATE SPEECH should have no place in a civil society. But “should have” is aspirational. The reality is that hate speech is increasingly part of public discourse. My perception, which I readily admit might be skewed by my age, is that social media makes it easier for people to communicate hat…

Sunday, December 20, 2020
+2
Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better
Op-eds

Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better

ONE OF US is a veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably serving in the U.S. Army for three years. One of us had the honor to serve veterans, fighting for their housing and veterans benefits rights for about a decade as a legal aid attorney. We both served in leadership during the last legislati…