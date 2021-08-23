IN 1948 Catholic Charities New Hampshire opened its first two nursing homes, having previously run four small homes for the elderly. Since then, caring for our most fragile, vulnerable citizens has remained a core part of our mission, and today, we operate seven nursing homes across the state.
As was true for all long-term care providers, COVID-19 had a devastating impact on us. Our staff mourned the loss of so many beloved residents to the virus. At the same time, many of our staff members demonstrated personal heroism and sacrifice by remaining in their jobs despite the uncertain risks of COVID-19 to themselves and the families they came home to. Occupancy fell as we focused on safeguarding the residents already being cared for and set aside areas to quarantine those who appeared to be positive for the virus.
Our residents suffered the toll of isolation, beginning with the federal bans on visitation, communal dining, and group activities that took effect on March 13, 2020. That was the day when it became clear that we were facing a frightening and unprecedented threat, one that would go on to ravage even the highest quality facilities.
The miracle of vaccinations arrived too late for too many but have, over time, made nursing homes the safest places for the elderly who are medically infirmed. Consider the facts. As of Aug. 12 data, 91% of New Hampshire nursing home residents are vaccinated, along with 76% of staff. Those figures compare very favorably to the fact that 54% of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, quite apart from dismal figures in other states. Within Catholic Charities NH, we are proud to exceed the nursing home sector’s average vaccination rates for staff, with 86% of the staff at St. Ann Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover, for example, choosing to get vaccinated.
But even with the success of vaccines, we are very far from being out of the woods. The delta variant only adds to our worries. The pandemic has taken a terrible toll upon facility finances and occupancy. Without the assistance that Gov. Chris Sununu directed to nursing homes in 2020 by way of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, it’s safe to say nursing homes would largely have not made it to this year.
But now, we desperately need the state’s help again, this time through the distribution of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the state has received. This one-time funding will be our bridge to 2022 and to continued operation and financial recovery. Without it, the year 2021 could be devastating for those who care for the neediest and frailest of our seniors.
Our most pressing crisis has been workforce shortages. These shortages predated the pandemic, but they have worsened since then as the competing service economy recovered and thrives. When nursing homes raise wages — as they have had to do in order to recruit and retain employees — it comes at a financial loss as most residents are on low-paying Medicaid. Further losses come through the increased costs from having to use expensive nurse staffing agencies to provide staff when there are not enough licensed staff to hire. This is a vicious circle and these losses cannot be borne indefinitely.
It is a perfect storm. Restaurants can cut hours of operation in response to the labor shortage, but nursing homes must operate 24/7. Our workers are exhausted and need relief. And because a facility can only admit those residents that it can responsibly care for through adequate staffing, in many facilities prospective residents are being turned away even though occupancy is down. Imagine how you would feel if it were your own mother or grandfather who needed nursing home care but who could not get that care because there just were not enough nursing home beds to go around in this state?
Through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, the means exist to save nursing home care in New Hampshire. We implore New Hampshire policymakers to continue their compassionate support of our most vulnerable citizens.