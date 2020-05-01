BY NOW, you’ve surely seen photos of emergency department workers clad head to toe in protective gear. They’re suited up to protect themselves when they care for COVID-19 patients. The images are surreal and provide a glimpse of what it takes to fight this pandemic. They’re also scary. But they shouldn’t keep you away if you have a medical emergency.
In the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, emergency departments everywhere have seen a steep drop-off in visits — from serious trauma to cardiac events and everything in between. The Catholic Medical Center Emergency Department is staffed with physicians from a national group, US Acute Care Solutions (USACS). USACS has tracked a 43% overall decline in ED visits across its sites nationwide. At CMC, we’ve seen the same.
There is some logic to this. Fewer people are driving so there are fewer car accidents. Typical risky behaviors are down, people aren’t exposed to other sickness in their normal course of school or work, and nobody’s playing sports. But it’s highly concerning that other visits are down as well.
At CMC, and elsewhere around the country, we are seeing far fewer patients in the ED with heart arrhythmia, heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and abdominal pain. It would be nice to think that people are calmer and healthier staying at home, and thus not having the episodes they would suffer under normal circumstances. But it’s doubtful that simply staying home is driving down medical emergencies to this degree, especially with the stress people are feeling in this global pandemic.
Emergency medicine providers are very concerned that people are afraid to come to the emergency department. The pictures they see and the numbers they hear about COVID-19 give the impression that it’s not safe to be there. In reality, there is more risk of contracting COVID-19 in the community than at the emergency department where professional health care staff are protected and take great measures to protect you, too.
This is especially true in New Hampshire where the prevalence of COVID-19 is far lower than in other states. In fact, the vast majority of people who have come into our ED with COVID-like symptoms have tested negative for the virus. At the same time, serious health conditions like heart disease, strokes, emphysema, and diabetes are highly common in our community, adding to doctors concerns over the drop in ED visits.
The danger of brushing off a true emergency dwarfs the risk of being exposed to the virus. Having a mild heart attack at home and not having it evaluated can lead to severe, long-term problems like irreversible heart failure. Waiting to call 9-1-1 if you have a stroke — even for a few minutes — dramatically affects your ability to recover. Early action on a medical emergency, in some cases, can make the difference between life and death.
Doctors appreciate that people are being more thoughtful about making the trip to the emergency department. It helps us preserve personal protective equipment, rooms, and other resources for potential COVID-19 patients or those with the most urgent medical needs. But people should not be afraid to call 9-1-1 with a medical emergency. Avoiding the emergency department in the case of a true emergency could be tragic.