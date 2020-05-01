Dr. Alan Flanigan

Alan Flanigan

BY NOW, you’ve surely seen photos of emergency department workers clad head to toe in protective gear. They’re suited up to protect themselves when they care for COVID-19 patients. The images are surreal and provide a glimpse of what it takes to fight this pandemic. They’re also scary. But they shouldn’t keep you away if you have a medical emergency.

In the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, emergency departments everywhere have seen a steep drop-off in visits — from serious trauma to cardiac events and everything in between. The Catholic Medical Center Emergency Department is staffed with physicians from a national group, US Acute Care Solutions (USACS). USACS has tracked a 43% overall decline in ED visits across its sites nationwide. At CMC, we’ve seen the same.

There is some logic to this. Fewer people are driving so there are fewer car accidents. Typical risky behaviors are down, people aren’t exposed to other sickness in their normal course of school or work, and nobody’s playing sports. But it’s highly concerning that other visits are down as well.

At CMC, and elsewhere around the country, we are seeing far fewer patients in the ED with heart arrhythmia, heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and abdominal pain. It would be nice to think that people are calmer and healthier staying at home, and thus not having the episodes they would suffer under normal circumstances. But it’s doubtful that simply staying home is driving down medical emergencies to this degree, especially with the stress people are feeling in this global pandemic.

Emergency medicine providers are very concerned that people are afraid to come to the emergency department. The pictures they see and the numbers they hear about COVID-19 give the impression that it’s not safe to be there. In reality, there is more risk of contracting COVID-19 in the community than at the emergency department where professional health care staff are protected and take great measures to protect you, too.

This is especially true in New Hampshire where the prevalence of COVID-19 is far lower than in other states. In fact, the vast majority of people who have come into our ED with COVID-like symptoms have tested negative for the virus. At the same time, serious health conditions like heart disease, strokes, emphysema, and diabetes are highly common in our community, adding to doctors concerns over the drop in ED visits.

The danger of brushing off a true emergency dwarfs the risk of being exposed to the virus. Having a mild heart attack at home and not having it evaluated can lead to severe, long-term problems like irreversible heart failure. Waiting to call 9-1-1 if you have a stroke — even for a few minutes — dramatically affects your ability to recover. Early action on a medical emergency, in some cases, can make the difference between life and death.

Doctors appreciate that people are being more thoughtful about making the trip to the emergency department. It helps us preserve personal protective equipment, rooms, and other resources for potential COVID-19 patients or those with the most urgent medical needs. But people should not be afraid to call 9-1-1 with a medical emergency. Avoiding the emergency department in the case of a true emergency could be tragic.

Dr. Alan Flanigan, medical director of the Catholic Medical Center Emergency Department, lives in Manchester.

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Chuck Douglas: CARES Act funding decision too long, only half right
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: CARES Act funding decision too long, only half right

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN it comes to judicial opinion writing, haste can make waste. A very recent example of this is Superior Court Justice David Anderson’s opinion concerning control of over a billion dollars in federal funding for COVID-19’s financial impact through the CARES Act. Denying an injunction was c…

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
+2
Jennifer Horn: Quarantine may change how we measure relationships
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Quarantine may change how we measure relationships

DAY 4,356 coronavirus quarantine: the natives are getting restless. Thunder, my 5-pound Yorkie Bichon, has taken over my laptop and refuses all social distancing guidelines. My favorite goodies keep disappearing from the fridge. Husband denies culpability while wiping the chocolate from his …

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now
Op-eds

Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now

WITH the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on goodwill, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already…

Monday, April 27, 2020
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH

THE Governor’s Economic Re-opening Task Force is meeting daily to determine how to reopen New Hampshire while maintaining public health. As the task fork undertakes its mission and the governor coordinates with neighboring states, there will inevitably be conversations about “contact tracing…

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Op-eds

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOSPITALS in the Granite State have taken unprecedented steps to prepare for the potential surge of patients with COVID-19 who need hospitalization and the high-tech, life-saving care they provide. Part of that preparation included suspending all non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures…

Friday, April 24, 2020
Phil Taub: Fighting pandemic without TP requires mental toughness
Op-eds

Phil Taub: Fighting pandemic without TP requires mental toughness

A FEW weeks ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit America and I was out trying to find toilet paper instead of vitamins, I reached out to some Navy SEALs for their advice. I put that advice into an article and received an amazing response. But now, as the “stay at home” wears on, I have …

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Sen. Jeb Bradley: Opening businesses again safely
Op-eds

Sen. Jeb Bradley: Opening businesses again safely

A KEY question people are asking is when will New Hampshire businesses be open again? Given the profound harm coronavirus is having on small businesses — the backbone of our economy — getting them operating again safely and as soon as possible is critical.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020