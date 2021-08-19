SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN is about to kick 6,500 of her fellow citizens in the teeth. In the near future, the U.S. Senate will vote on the confirmation of David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). As recently reported, Hassan plans to support the nomination, regardless of the impact to state businesses and employees.
Chipman is an outspoken advocate for “gun violence prevention” as is Hassan. While preventing gun violence sounds like a cause, it doesn’t mean what most people think.
When liberals like Chipman and Hassan push “reducing gun violence” they are not advocating for enforcement of existing laws, of which we have plenty, nor are seeking better policing of gang-related gun violence in Chicago and Detroit. What they want are new prohibitions that only restrict the law-abiding.
Anti-gun politicians manipulate the data by including suicides in their “violence” numbers to create the perception of a crisis. Suicide is tragic, but guns aren’t why people kill themselves, mental health is. To liberals like Hassan and Chipman, “reducing gun violence” is shorthand for reducing gun ownership and gun production.
Just who is Chipman and what does his prior experience look like? Look at his resume and you’ll see that after he left ATF in 2012 he became a policy advisor to two of the most notorious anti-gun groups in America, Giffords and Mayors Against Illegal Guns. He was also the senior vice president of an anti-gun company that uses artificial intelligence to locate and track firearms use.
Chipman advocates “tougher” gun laws, including limits on high-capacity magazines — a dysphemism for standard capacity magazines — and a ban on scary looking black rifles. Instead of concentrating on the actions of the unlawful, the anti-gun organizations see any opportunity to undermine the 2nd Amendment.
We doubt there is a restriction on firearms Chipman would oppose. Putting him in charge at the ATF would give him the authority to impose restrictions on New Hampshire citizens and have a huge impact on our economy as the host of several of the nation’s largest manufacturers.
Chipman is against the products New Hampshire citizens make each day. Does New Hampshire need or want more severe gun regulations?
According to FBI crime statistics, New Hampshire consistently ranks among the states with the least violent crime. While many factors contribute to this, one that can’t be ignored are the number of individual citizens (41%) who are armed and able to protect themselves from criminals.
Four years ago, when Constitutional Carry (SB 12) passed in New Hampshire, which anti-gun activists claimed would lead to blood in the streets and more crime. Instead, violent crime dropped another 14% between 2018 and 2019, the latest years of the FBI data.
The ATF is considering new anti-gun mandates that potentially put many current gun owners at risk. Currently, federal law defines what is a firearm and what is not (18USC921), yet the agency wants to mandate that many parts that now make up a firearm be traceable components. This would be a disaster for Granite State manufacturers like SIG Sauer and Sturm Ruger.
Instead of Congress making changes to the statutes, the ATF wants to circumvent elected officials and redefine a firearm to include a range of simple machined parts that are just components and by themselves are incapable of discharging a bullet. Such a rule change will make criminals out of ordinary citizens who happen to have one of those parts on a firearm manufactured years ago.
How does this impact us? Who is exactly at risk? Ruger employs 1,600 between its three plants, according to the NH Business review, and Sig Sauer employs a stunning 2,300 people across nine locations. And that is only direct employment. Both companies engage with a wide variety of subcontractors and suppliers across the state. There are at least 200 small companies in the state that produce additional parts, machine parts, apply special finishing, electroplating, anodizing, painting, etc. These firms will suffer financially. In total, there are more than 6,500 jobs directly or indirectly involved in the manufacture of firearms and firearms parts in New Hampshire.
Those jobs pay an average of $83,000 per year and collectively have an economic impact of approximately a billion dollars across the state. The Firearm Industry Trade Associate NSSF estimates that the industry contributes $214 million in tax revenues to the state. There are also 1,200 federally-licensed firearms dealers (collectors, dealers, and manufacturers) in the state too. Think of all the other companies, such as banks, restaurants, and more that all these New Hampshire workers interact with.
By supporting Chipman, Sen. Hassan is telling all these people that their jobs don’t matter to her, and the potential economic impact here could be immense. We urge Hassan to vote against David Chipman and instead support the citizens of New Hampshire who want to keep their jobs.