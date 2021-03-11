“Being inoffensive, and being offended, are now the twin addictions of the culture.” — Martin Amis
THE ATTACK by the language/thought police on Dr. Seuss represents the opening of a new and disturbing front in the culture war. Now, all of children’s literature and folklore, including Goldilocks and Little Red Riding Hood, is vulnerable to censorship, simply because of (i) arbitrary, contemporary adult perceptions and (ii) the fact that much of it was created for and in a different time and place.
So now it’s all potentially a free-fire zone for cultural deletion or reinterpretation. As of this writing (3/8/21), Pepe Le Pew and Speedy Gonzalez are in the crosshairs. It’s been said by many others, but it bears repeating: when you erase the past, you control what can be said and done in the all-important present and the future.
Why do liberals and cancel-culture warriors seemingly fail to grasp the simple realities of “different time and place” and “not to be judged by our standards”? Slavery was once a worldwide practice. Gradually the world has gotten rid of it. But even today some 40 million people are enslaved.
Now that Dr. Seuss is canceled, I see that there are no limits to the cancel culture.
But wait. A free society does not burn or ban books. It explains them, especially in the light of their times.
Personal note: I read almost all the Seuss books and during all those years never had a racial thought, e.g., “Gee, that looks like a colored (or Asian) person.” I am certain I never made any connection, and no one around me, students or teachers, did, at least not out loud.
But today, offense is in the eye of the beholder. Dr. Seuss is suddenly offensive. And the keepers of his name and brand knuckle under. This is a stupid strategy. It sets a horrible example. Is this how enlightened adults act? What atrocious role models, both the censors and the censored, pretending you know what’s in other people’s minds and trying to control the way they think.
I can’t help wondering: Who hatched this moronic idea to extend political correctness to the very icon of children’s books? Somebody had to have thought of it. Shame on you, whoever you are. You have let loose a thought-virus, a vile new strain of perceived offense.
Still, I have to laugh at these linguistic hypocrites. These are the post-modernists who make exquisite distinctions among 30 genders, to whom anything means anything, except when we tell you what it means. How about a reasoned bilateral discussion along the lines of, yeah, I see why you feel that way, but these are kids’ books, and can we agree that they should not be subject to adult impressions?
Here’s a practical, rational approach for the book-banners: If you find the books objectionable, let the kids enjoy them — and later, when they’re more mature, give them your subtle literary/semiotic analysis and tell them what you perceive to be stereotypes which were apparently acceptable in their time.
Maybe they’ll agree; maybe they won’t. But don’t take away their choice. Don’t arrogantly assume you know what goes on in people’s minds when they read books.
Now that all of childhood culture is up for grabs, let’s start with Disney,
I find the whole core group of Disney characters to be offensive and problematic (liberals love that word). Many questions arise:
Just what is the relationship between Mickey and Minnie? Why do they and most of the other characters go around nude from the waist down?
Why glorify a rodent, a disease-bearing varmint that we loathe and under most conditions try to exterminate?
Can Donald’s incessant quacking be construed as mocking victims (they love that word too) of ADHD?
If both Goofy and Pluto are dogs, what’s the difference? Is there some kind of trans-sexual micro-aggression there?
And let’s not forget Uncle Scrooge, the filthiest of the filthy rich, with a swimming pool full of money.
There are many more reasons to cancel this perverted bunch. And we haven’t even begun to talk about the Seven Dwarfs.