ARRAIGNMENT is the most important day in court besides trial in a criminal case. What happens at an arraignment determines whether you will spend your time in jail awaiting trial, often for anywhere from four months to more than a year.
You have a right to counsel at your arraignment, but for that right to mean anything a client needs to be able to speak to their lawyer beforehand. In most every jail in New Hampshire, you will get to talk to a lawyer by phone before your arraignment. For example, in Rockingham, Merrimack and Strafford counties, your lawyer’s call to the jail will be transferred to the unit where you are and you will be sent to a phone on the wall or provided with a cordless phone.
But not so at Valley Street jail in Hillsborough County. There, you may or may not get a message that your lawyer has called. Even if you get it, it may be past “tier time” when you are not in your cell and phones are available. Or, if it’s during tier time and you call the toll-free number at the public defender’s office, it will likely be at a time when your lawyer is in court or on the way to or from.
More often than not in Hillsborough County, the lawyer and client, by video from the jail, appear at the first arraignment the next day never having had a chance to talk with each other; never having had a chance to prepare for the most important hearing in the entire case other than the trial or plea at the back end of the case. This causes delays and continuances, typically meaning more time in jail.
The administration at Valley Street jail knows of this problem because they’ve been told by a host of prosecutors, defense lawyers, prosecutors, and even judges. I and others have told them about the simpler and more efficient systems at the next three largest county jails that ensure lawyers and clients can speak with each other prior to arraignment.
I’ve talked to phone companies and jails about costs and security issues. Other jails have had no security issues because they use one-way lines. Setting up one-way lines with extensions to each of the units in a jail is inexpensive. The Hillsborough County Public Defenders’ Office has even offered to pay for the arrangement. Phone companies and other jails have made clear that the technical issues in installing such systems, even for an older jail like Valley Street, are insubstantial and that the larger size of Valley Street is a non-issue in terms of cost and technology. So no cost issues, no technology issues, no security issues or other administrative issues.
And yet Valley Street jail administrators still refuse to take this basic step to assure that people detained have meaningful access to counsel. Even before the pandemic (which made worse the lack of immediate access to counsel), many had repeatedly asked the jail to change its system to mirror what other jails are doing.
Several have asked the Hillsborough County Commissioners to tell Valley Street jail to make this easy and remarkably important change. The administration responds “We’ll investigate.” and then reports back about a tweak here and a tweak there to a system that still continues to immensely frustrate judges, defense lawyers and prosecutors.
The county commissioners are locked into this intransigence. Like their jail’s administration, they blame everyone else: the arrogant courts, the whining criminal defense lawyers and, most of all, the inmates. It is everybody else’s fault and those other jails are “different” than us. “We are special and don’t need to do this.”
It’s beyond time for a change. It’s not a change to some new, untested system. It’s easy, inexpensive, and secure, and proven by years of use by other jails of comparable sizes. It would make progress toward removing Valley Street jail’s reputation in the state as an inhumane, rogue entity compared to other jails in the state.
And if Valley Street jail and the county commissioners keep digging in their heels, then it is time for the county delegation and its executive committee to step in and force the jail to uphold the U.S. Constitution and enable clients to speak to their lawyers. In the criminal legal system, connecting defense counsel to their client is meeting the most minimum standard of fairness.