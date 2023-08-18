I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was over $39,000, and 70% of all graduates held debt.

This financial hill at the start of people’s working lives isn’t likely to change soon. Even federal student loan forgiveness measures are just a Band-Aid on what is really a longstanding challenge of outrageous college inflation. This is why I regularly show my students how to turn today’s after-school jobs into long-term financial success.

Alex Ward has taught high school economics in the Seacoast region since 2013. He has been a licensed Series 6 and Series 65 financial advisor. Ward lives in Nottingham.

