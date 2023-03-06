SO HOW do Granite Staters really feel about the housing shortage? According to a recent Saint Anselm College poll, two-thirds of New Hampshire voters agree that their community needs more affordable housing. Considering the Granite State is short of 20,000 units needed to balance the market, this finding should not come as a shock. However, what is shocking is how much the other third limits development across the state.

That’s right, often it’s the minority of opponents who sway town decisions over development, no matter how much broader support exists. Why? Because decisions are made by those who show up, and typically, those who show up to project approvals are homeowners who refuse changes to their neighborhood’s status quo.

Alexa Carpenter is communication manager of Epping Workforce Housing. She lives in Manchester.

