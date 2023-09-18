A YEAR AGO, amid media reports questioning the quality and safety of our cardiac surgery program, I asked the Board of Trustees of Catholic Medical Center (CMC) to conduct a comprehensive top-to-bottom review of our cardiac surgery program and all of the systems and processes that are necessary to operate a safe and top quality hospital. While we were not required to perform this review, the seriousness of the allegations required a thorough examination in order to maintain and, where necessary, restore trust and confidence in our beloved CMC.
Our board of trustees — composed of dedicated volunteer business, community and physician leaders — immediately appointed a special committee of trustees and the well-respected former director of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Unit to oversee this work. To conduct the review, the board hired nationally recognized experts with deep experience and unfailing credibility to inform the process. At the same time, I stepped back from the review to ensure that the process was conducted with total independence and integrity.
Over the next seven months, those experts were granted unfettered access to our organization. Our medical staff and employees (current and former) were encouraged to speak to the reviewers who conducted 250 hours of confidential interviews with 90 individuals. CMC also provided the reviewers with hundreds of thousands of documents, emails, policies and procedures. In addition, they conducted a rigorous clinical review of our current cardiac surgery program.
In June, CMC’s board of trustees, medical executive committee and senior leadership received the final report from the comprehensive review. Throughout this process, we have been committed to complete transparency and accountability. To that end, we shared the report in its entirety with our employees and patients, media, the public at large, elected officials, regulators and accreditation organizations.
The final report affirmed that CMC’s cardiac surgery program is high-functioning and among the best in the nation. However, the report also identified several key areas in need of improvement and included a list of specific recommendations involving organizational structure, bolstering of quality and safety oversight of CMC’s programs, as well as past and present policies, processes and procedures related to the medical staff, hospital administration and the board of trustees.
This summer, we began the important work of making improvements in those areas where we have fallen short. We made some changes immediately. Others will take time to complete. This work is being done by a large team of trustees, medical staff, nursing staff, employees and administration. The entire board of trustees, medical executive committee and senior leadership are being kept apprised on the progress of this work every month. Better internal communications, a stronger peer review process and more robust quality management processes are just some of the changes being implemented.
We have been forthright and candid about areas where we can and will do better. At the same time, we are extremely proud of our nationally recognized achievements. Earlier this summer, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded CMC a five-star rating, the highest possible quality rating for hospital care. CMC is one of only three hospitals in New Hampshire, and among the top 15% of hospitals nationally to receive this distinction. In August, US News and World Report again named CMC one of the nation’s top hospitals, the only community hospital in New Hampshire with that standing. Most recently, CMC was honored by Forbes as one of America’s best employers for the second consecutive year. This recognition speaks to our strong culture and how much we value every member of our CMC team. Our outstanding cardiac surgery program continues to be recognized by Healthgrades as a “Top 50” program in the nation.
CMC will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October 2024. My top priority and the top priority of our board of trustees, and the Bishop of Manchester is to ensure that CMC continues to provide world-class health care to our community for the next 50 years guided by our strong Catholic identity and the Ethical & Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.
I am proud to be a part of the CMC family. Our entire team of medical staff, nursing staff, technicians and all of our other employees, whether on the front lines or in the back offices, is talented, compassionate and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families every day. We are here for you.
Catholic Medical Center President and CEO Alexander J. Walker Jr. lives in Manchester.
