BARACK OBAMA shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in a league with those of Franklin D. Roosevelt!

Some of the critical decisions Biden has made, via appointment or executive order, showcase his deepest values and beliefs: selecting Kamala Harris to be vice president, making her the first woman and the first Black and South Asian person to be a heartbeat away from the presidency; appointing Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the first openly gay cabinet member in history; appointing Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior, the first Native American person to serve in the cabinet; and appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Allen J. Davis, Ed.D., lives in Dublin.

Friday, December 16, 2022
