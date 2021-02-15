THE ELECTION of Kamala Harris to the second-highest office in the United States breaks a number of barriers. Not only is she the first African American and South Asian person elected vice president in our nation’s history, but Harris is the first female vice president. She represents countless women overlooked and underrepresented throughout American history, particularly women of color.

As Americans today combat the historic underrepresentation of women in American politics, we should acknowledge the unique challenges faced by African American women, especially within the history of the feminist and civil rights movements. Doing so fosters greater attention to the needs of women of diverse backgrounds in today’s continuing struggle for social justice as well as wider inclusion and unity.

Political movements in American history have too often neglected the needs of women of color. In the 1960s, men in the civil rights movement often slighted women (White and African American), while White female leaders in second-wave feminism failed to fully appreciate the challenges of Black women in daily life

As Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique (1963) urged women to explore the idea of personal fulfillment outside the role of a traditional housewife, there was a glaring lack of attention to the struggles of women of color in the second wave of women’s liberation that followed. Women of color shared the same domestic responsibilities as White suburban housewives, yet also often worked outside the home for financial necessity as domestic workers, nannies, and waitresses. Friedan’s message of dissatisfaction as a White, suburban housewife frequently felt exclusive and elitist to women of color, diminishing their role in the modern feminist movement.

As a result, many African American women, feeling excluded from the White, middle-class dominated women’s liberation movement, put energy into the civil rights movement. Yet even as members of the civil rights movement, male leaders did not actively enlist them as leaders or fully recognize their voices and experiences. Many African American men leading the civil rights movement subscribed to the same understanding of gender roles as White men: women were meant to be homemakers and caretakers, not activists.

Rosa Parks, seen today as the “Mother of Civil Rights” for her role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, was blatantly ignored by civil rights leaders in the years after the boycott. Instead of allowing her into a leadership role in the movement, she was forced into the background and subsequently the domestic sphere as a seamstress in a sewing factory. Her role was finished; she was sent back into the domestic workplace because that was where women supposedly belonged. By diminishing the role of women of color to one of monolithic domesticity, the civil rights movement was undermined. As racist attitudes in American life held back African Americans, an additional paternalistic, superiority complex by men of the same race further penalized women of color.

This exclusion remains important to understand because it laid the foundation for a divided civil rights and women’s movement, alienating millions of American women.

Even after young boys and girls watched Vice President Kamala Harris be sworn in, progress still needs to be made in the struggle for gender and racial equality. Women and men must create consensus attuned to women of color by engaging their particular needs and experiences.

The women’s liberation movement claimed to work to close the gap between men and women, but what about the gap among women?

Allyson Cobery is a senior at the Derryfield School in Manchester. She lives in Windham.

Sunday, February 14, 2021
Op-eds

Michael Simpson: An opportunity for bipartisanship in public works

ALMOST 65 years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower came before a joint session of Congress and proposed the greatest public works effort seen in the history of the United States. On June 29, 1956, Congress responded by passing the Federal Aid Highway Act that provided the funding to develop…

Friday, February 12, 2021
Andrew Wilford: Progress made in remote tax case for New Hampshire
Op-eds

Andrew Wilford: Progress made in remote tax case for New Hampshire

THE PANDEMIC has drastically changed how many Americans across the country have gone about their day-to-day work lives. Millions of Americans, including thousands of New Hampshirites, have switched from working at an office to working from their homes. But don’t tell that to the Massachusett…

Thursday, February 11, 2021
Dan Weeks: Make America build again
Op-eds

Dan Weeks: Make America build again

TWO CENTURIES AGO, in a burst of patriotic fervor following the War of 1812 and destruction of the U.S. Capitol by British troops, a united Congress implemented the American System of national improvements. Led by Speaker of the House Henry Clay of Kentucky, the goal was to stimulate widespr…

Mike Reopel: Will GOP be relegated to minority-party status?
Op-eds

Mike Reopel: Will GOP be relegated to minority-party status?

SINCE THE YEAR 2000, there has been only one election in which the Republican presidential candidate won both the popular vote and electoral college. That was the contested election of 2004, Bush versus Gore. When President Trump won in 2016, he lost the popular vote by 2.1% to Hillary Clint…

Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Op-eds

Scout Swonger: Opponents demonstrated much remains to be done

WHILE I AM GLAD that the Manchester school board voted in favor of transgender students’ right to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify, the views expressed from those opposed to the matter show that there is more to be addressed and that any seeming conclusion is, unfortun…

Monday, February 08, 2021
Michael A. Coutu: You either stand with our heroes or you don't
Op-eds

Michael A. Coutu: You either stand with our heroes or you don't

ON JUNE 27, 2005, a lone assassin shot and killed my son, 2nd Lt. Matthew S. Coutu. He did not die instantly but bled out while being transported to the U.S. Army hospital in Baghdad. The pain of such a personal loss is exacerbated by knowing that he was well aware he was mortally wounded, d…

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Friday, February 05, 2021
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Op-eds

David and Eleanor Ackley: Vaccinations fumbled in the North Country

THE COVID VACCINE rollout in New Hampshire’s North Country has been more of a stumble out, pushing some 1,600 vulnerable people in the Littleton area toward the end of the line for vaccination appointments, when nearly everyone had seemed to agree that the most vulnerable and most exposed to…