LIKE SO MANY people across the country, I spent June 24, the one year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reflecting on my own experience needing to end my pregnancy, and worrying for the millions of people who have been robbed of their rights.
When I learned that I was pregnant in 2021, I was beyond thrilled. I had been working in childcare for more than a decade and I knew I wanted a family of my own. At six weeks, I learned I was pregnant with twins — a huge surprise, but one I was very excited about. At eight weeks, an early ultrasound revealed that I had lost one of the twins. I was devastated, but took comfort in knowing I was still pregnant.
Then, just a few weeks later, I learned that the other twin had anencephaly, a severe fetal defect that meant my baby would be missing parts of their brain and skull. I was blindsided. I’d never heard of this condition, but I soon learned that 75% of babies with anencephaly are stillborn and the other 25% are born unconscious, deaf, blind, and unable to feel. Suddenly, I found myself standing in a skywalk at Elliot Hospital in Manchester thinking I’d rather jump than continue the pregnancy knowing that my baby would not survive.
Babies born with anencephaly often die within minutes or hours — and parents of babies with the condition who survive for a few days are considered “lucky.” But how is that lucky? No parent should be forced to watch their baby suffer in pain like that, unable to comfort them and knowing that there is no chance of survival. I knew that I could not handle the trauma of bearing a child that would not survive — the diagnosis alone was trauma enough.
The doctor encouraged me to take a few days to process the diagnosis and consider next steps, but I soon realized that ending my pregnancy was the right decision for me. I was raised in a conservative home by religious parents who did not support abortion. Still, I have always felt that forcing anyone into childbirth is wrong.
I would not wish this diagnosis on others, but it can happen to anyone. Every pregnancy is different, and decisions should be guided by what is best for the patient’s health and wellbeing — not politics. I knew that I could not handle the physical and mental trauma of watching my baby suffer with no chance of survival, and I knew what the right decision for me was.
If I’d been forced to carry my pregnancy to term, I don’t think I would have had the opportunity to be a mom to my 10-month-old son, Jacob, today. I was able to return to that same doctor on the due date of my first pregnancy to have him be cleared of anencephaly. Knowing that women in my position in 2023 might not have the freedom to have an abortion because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago haunts me.
Even in states like New Hampshire, where abortion access is currently protected, our reproductive freedom remains under attack. Anti-abortion lawmakers and activists are working hard to roll back our rights and take the power to make personal, private decisions about our lives away from us.
That’s why I want politicians in New Hampshire and across the country to hear my story. I want lawmakers to understand that abortion bans punish those who are already suffering, and make the trauma of a fatal diagnosis for your baby even worse. Instead of banning abortion and limiting access to care, we should protect women’s freedom to make decisions with the support of people they love and trust — not politicians who have no business making them for me and my family.
Amanda D’Angelo works in childcare and is based in Nashua, where she lives with her husband and her 10-month-old son.
