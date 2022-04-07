THE EDUCATION BUDGET in Croydon was dramatically slashed at this year’s annual school district meeting, which I attended on March 12. I was one of the 14 voters who objected to the irresponsible cut, which ultimately passed, leaving our community unable to meet our obligation to offer a fully funded, adequate education to our children. The unethical decision made by only 20 Croydon residents has threatened some of our most precious and vulnerable citizens. I reached out to some of those students recently to gather their thoughts about education and what they stand to lose.
Taylor Fellows is a freshman at Newport Middle High School, but she attended Croydon Village School kindergarten through fourth grade. There, she appreciated “Miss Wendy…an assistant teacher and bus driver,” noting she “was always there for me with whatever I needed…Croydon Village School was a huge part in teaching me how to be social and…interact with the kids around you.”
Taylor worries that if the budget cut isn’t reversed at the special meeting scheduled for May 7, “I would be separated from my friends, teachers, and coaches that I now have strong bonds with.”
Taylor objects to the school board’s suggested “micro schools” alternative. “No kid wants to spend their time doing online schooling for the rest of their high school career and miss out on all the opportunities that a high school student would normally receive.”
Taylor’s twin brother, Aaron, is also a freshman at NMHS. He fondly recalls learning social studies at Croydon Village School, noting “Mr. Henderson taught us a lot.” Like his sister, Aaron worries about what the budget cut could mean for him. “We wouldn’t have opportunities to do tech classes…I hope we can get those votes,” he said.
My daughter, Chloe Leslie, is an eighth-grader at Sunapee Middle High School where, she says, “all of the students are really close and willing to help each other readily at basically any time.”
“Teachers at Sunapee really care about their students and go beyond expectations to make sure that students are really learning and comprehending the topics…If I were not able to go to Sunapee next year I would miss all my friends…and also the way that Sunapee teaches, fun, but also engaging,” she said.
Addy Pifer attends SMHS as well. She is in tenth grade but reflected on Croydon Village School. “At CVS I always enjoyed knowing that I was cared for and that my opinion mattered.” She added that CVS “helped shape me to be the person I am today. CVS was not only a school, it was like a second home where you were taught simple life lessons.”
Of her school, Addy shared, “my biology teacher has helped me in so many ways. She always wants what is best for me, answers any questions I have related to the class work… and she makes sure that every student knows that she is going to do whatever is needed to get to where we want to be in life.”
Colin Spiker, a fifth-grader in Newport, also weighed in. Reflecting on CVS, he shared, “my teachers were cool…and made learning fun. Richards School [in Newport] is bigger…having a gym for health class and phys ed is better… It’s cool that we got to change to the bigger school to learn new things after starting out small.”
Croydon residents have the opportunity to revisit and reverse this drastic cut, restoring the originally proposed budget and fully funding education for Croydon students. There will be a special budget meeting held at Camp Coniston on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Residents must attend in person to cast their ballots. Those outside of Croydon who are concerned by this move and the larger attack on education it represents must also stay vigilant and involved: attend meetings, run for open seats, research current issues and proposals, and reach out to those in power, both locally and at the state level.