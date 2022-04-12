IT’S NO SECRET that the past few years have been tough on working families. From school and child care closures due to COVID to the soaring cost of everyday goods like groceries and gas, families have been hit hard. Thankfully, lawmakers in D.C. passed some new tax cuts as part of the American Rescue Plan, providing much needed tax relief to working New Hampshire families during a very difficult time. Many families have already directly benefited from some of that relief thanks to monthly child tax credit payments in the second half of 2021. As the tax filing deadline approaches, make sure you’re taking advantage of these new tax cuts!
The Child Tax Credit provides tax relief for working parents juggling everyday expenses related to raising a family. The American Rescue Plan temporarily expanded the CTC for families by increasing the amounts families were eligible for and by making the credit fully refundable. What some folks may not know is that the monthly payments families were receiving from July to December 2021 only constitute half of the total credit. In order to claim the full credit, families must file their household taxes ahead of the April 18 deadline.
From July to December of last year, the families of more than 222,000 New Hampshire children received a federal tax cut of up to $1,800 per child thanks to the expanded child tax credit. That tax cut helped families put food on the table, cover housing costs, and pay down debt. It helped parents deal with inflation and the rising costs of basic household needs. It helped families — especially mothers — get back to work.
Thanks to the monthly child tax credit payments, Alison in Nashua was able to invest in an additional day of child care each week enabling her and her husband to increase their work hours. Mary in Dover used the child tax credits she received to save up for a security deposit and moving expenses to get her and her son out of an unsafe living arrangement.
Kevin, a veteran and father in Manchester, recently saw his utility bills triple in size but the child tax credit payments helped his family adjust to that inflated cost and put some money away so that they went from living paycheck to paycheck to having a small financial buffer that is helping them adjust to rising costs.
Congress also expanded the size and eligibility requirements of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help with the cost of childcare. Families with incomes under $125,000 a year are able to claim back up to half of what they spent on child care in 2021 while working or studying, saving up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. Families with incomes up to $438,000 are eligible for a partial credit.
The American Rescue Plan also expanded the Earned Income Tax Credit to provide tax relief to low-wage households without children, tripling the maximum credit available to about $1,500 and lifting the income ceiling. The age range of eligible workers is expanded, too, to include younger adults age 19-24 who are not in school. An estimated 70,000 low-income workers in New Hampshire who do not have dependent children stand to benefit from the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit.
What these tax cuts mean for the average working family in New Hampshire getting ready to file their taxes is money directly back into their household budgets. This is the kind of relief that we need in this world of uncertainty and rising costs.
Across the state, families are struggling. That is why it is so important that we continue to elevate these tax cuts and make sure that every single eligible Granite Stater is filing their taxes ahead of the April deadline to gain access to this much needed tax relief.
We thank Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster for their commitment to lifting up New Hampshire families and helping to pass these cost savings. We know that as families prepare their tax filings, these tax cuts are making a huge difference for the families hit hardest by the pandemic. We hope that our leaders in Washington will continue to promote efforts to make this tax relief permanent.