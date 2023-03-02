DID YOU know that New Hampshire has one of the highest incidence rates for childhood cancer? Families and children across the nation and our beautiful state are affected by this horrid disease. My family is one of those families.
I am now 16 years old, but when I was seven, my life changed forever. I went from being a seemingly healthy second grader to being in the ICU on a ventilator in less than two weeks. The culprit? A grapefruit-sized tumor lurking in my lung and working to strangle my heart by the name of Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a pediatric lung cancer.
This beast is aggressive, so we had to be aggressive too. My treatment included almost 16 months of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, and 11 surgeries. The most daunting of those surgeries? The complete removal of my left lung. Even though I only have one lung, I don’t let it stop me from skiing our beautiful mountains or running on my high school track and cross-country teams. I’m not a top runner by any means, but I always come first in the one-lung division.
My body has gone through a lot, probably more than most will in their lifetime. But even though my treatment has ended, my story with cancer is far from over. People often think after chemo ends and the hair grows back, life goes back to how it was before cancer. That’s far from the truth. An experience with childhood cancer changes you and your family forever. The treatments I received were developed for use in fully grown adults, not a still-developing kid. Because of that, I face a lifetime of potential issues related to my treatment. Heart, lung, and kidney damage, infertility, bone density issues, and increased chances of developing secondary cancers are things I and all other childhood cancer survivors treated with the archaic treatments available have to worry about.
During my treatment, I learned I have a genetic mutation that predisposes me to a variety of cancers throughout my lifetime. So in addition to having issues related to my treatment, I also have to worry about developing additional cancers related to my mutation. In February 2020, I learned that I had developed a second type of cancer related to my mutation. Thankfully, because of my consistent monitoring and the quick action of my medical team, it was caught early, small, and only required a single surgery as treatment.
I’ve made it my mission to help kids like me who are facing childhood cancer. I have worked on legislative efforts at both the state and federal levels, attended the Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus Summit in Washington D.C., and shared my story with students at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology alongside my amazing oncologist.
I am now working on a project that I view as critical: I am lobbying for the Give Kids a Chance Act. This past September, I walked the halls of Congress lobbying for this bill alongside some of the amazing people I have met on this journey.
The Give Kids a Chance Act will provide children with untreatable cancers access to combinations of new cancer drugs. This is vital because science tells us that the best chance of finding cures for kids with terminal cancers is through combinations of new drugs. For pediatric cancers that have not responded to other forms of treatment, combinations of drugs are the best strategy and perhaps the only strategy to find cures. And this bill won’t cost taxpayers anything! This bill will give families more time together. It gives kids with cancer what adults with cancer already have: combinations of new cancer drugs.
I am thankful every day that I am one of the success stories; one of the ones who made it through. But there are far too many children and young adults who do not make it. And that has to change. The Give Kids a Chance Act will help more kids be success stories. I never imagined being a two-time cancer survivor at sixteen. No one thinks it will be them or their child. So I ask the United States Congress: please pass the Give Kids a Chance Act.
