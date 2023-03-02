DID YOU know that New Hampshire has one of the highest incidence rates for childhood cancer? Families and children across the nation and our beautiful state are affected by this horrid disease. My family is one of those families.

I am now 16 years old, but when I was seven, my life changed forever. I went from being a seemingly healthy second grader to being in the ICU on a ventilator in less than two weeks. The culprit? A grapefruit-sized tumor lurking in my lung and working to strangle my heart by the name of Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a pediatric lung cancer.

Amy Kindstedt lives in Rye.

Monday, February 27, 2023
Rik Cornell: Thoughts on violence during Black History Month

OVER THE past few years, there has been an increase in people causing harm or death to others. The ways seem to vary from one incident to another. A car, a hammer, a knife, a fist, a shove in front of a train, a strangulation, a bat, and yes… a gun. I am not writing this op-ed to blame any o…

Sunday, February 26, 2023
John Lynch: So enough is enough!

LIKE SO MANY of us across America and the world, I have been watching the very tragic events unfolding out of Ukraine. They are heart-wrenching, so sad, and difficult to watch. Admittedly, I have a hard time watching the daily news: vivid pictures of Ukrainians being slaughtered, women and c…

Emily Manns: Community Power before voters in seven communities

SEVEN TOWNS are asking voters to approve Community Power Plans in March, including Milford, Jaffrey, New Boston, Candia, Lee, Allenstown and Waterville Valley. If passed, they will be ready to offer rate relief to thousands of electricity customers in Eversource and NHEC territory as soon as…

Saturday, February 25, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Jim Isaak: Yes, we need 'them'

I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that Am…

Stephen Varone: Fall Mountain gets an A for quality, but at what price?

ANY BUSINESS that fails to provide a quality product or service won’t be around for very long as customers will look elsewhere. Additionally, a business that does produce quality must price its offerings correctly. Too high a price — too few customers. Too low — no profit. Either way, the bu…

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Nikki Haley: I’m running for Americans like Ed

MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.

Sen. Donna Soucy: Decade of struggle to enact a livable minimum wage

THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work…