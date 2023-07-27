CUBAN PROTESTERS continue to risk their lives to send their government — and the world — a crucial message: they want an end to 63 years of single-party rule. The protestors consistently call on the international community to pressure the regime to release political prisoners, respect human rights, and inch toward democracy.
Regrettably, leaders in at least 15 U.S. cities, including Boston, New York, and Chicago, have ignored the unprecedented calls of libertad coming from the island since the country-wide uprising in July 2021. Instead, these municipal leaders passed resolutions calling for the unconditional end to the partial embargo — with no mention of the historic anti-government protests, the regime’s escalating human rights violations, or the estimated 1,000 Cubans in prison, awaiting trial, under house arrest, in work camps, or already serving sentences of up to 25 years, for trying to reclaim their human rights.
Unconditionally lifting targeted sanctions during the continuing brutal crackdown would empower the dictatorship and reward Cuba’s military conglomerate, GAESA. This umbrella enterprise uses its Panamanian incorporation to skirt sanctions and runs an estimated 60% of the Cuban economy, controlling tourism, building hotels with international partners, and processing remittances, among other lucrative sectors. More hard currency would also allow the dictatorship to grow its already impressive arsenal of imported state-of-the-art surveillance equipment, military vehicles, and shock troop gear — all evidence that the regime imports what it values.
City leaders who want to help the Cuban people should listen to average Cubans, not the party elites who have kept the country in a political and economic straitjacket since the 1959 revolution. Cubans are tired of more than six decades of unkept promises, repression, and of well-fed, well-clothed political elites telling them to work harder and stay loyal to a revolution that never delivered its promise of free elections and the restoration of Cuba’s 1940 democratic constitution.
Cubans who dissent risk expulsion from work or school, beatings, harsh prison sentences, and reprisals against family members. Every day, the families of political prisoners post heart-rending pleas for help from the international community.
As New England Cuban Americans, we are answering that call. The protestors are not shouting about the partial U.S. embargo (food, medicine, and humanitarian aid are permitted). They’re shouting, abajo la dictadura — down with the dictatorship.
They’re blaming systemic inefficiency, corruption, and the “internal blockade” for the country’s economic failure. The proof is everywhere. Most of the frozen chicken sold in Havana is imported from the U.S. Records show that U.S. companies are selling chicken to the Cuban government at roughly $1 per pound, but the regime is selling it to Cubans at $7 a pound. That’s a tough markup to swallow from a regime that claims humanitarian roots and an egalitarian mission.
The state limits the number and types of private businesses based on their owners’ loyalty to the regime and shuts down those that grow too profitable. Farmers, with few exceptions, must sell their crops to a single buyer — the state — which sets prices of crops artificially low, and seed, fertilizer, water, and electricity as high as possible. The embargo didn’t create this sharecropper system. The regime did.
It’s time to free average Cubans, journalists, artists, clergy members, and famous dissidents imprisoned for demanding freedom. People like José Daniel Ferrer, who was arrested for “public disorder” as he tried to join the July 2021 protests. He’s been in solitary confinement in a maximum-security prison, semi-nude, in a cell that’s kept lit at all times. Despite cases like Ferrer’s, the regime denies it has any political prisoners at all.
Many Cubans have given up. More than 220,000 Cubans have crossed the U.S. southern border in the last year. Thousands more have risked their lives and left by boat, as 23 Cubans tried to do on October 28th near the cuban town of Bahia Honda. Seven died, including two-year-old Elizabeth Meizoso. Elizabeth’s mother, Diana, survived and told reporters an official on a Cuban Coast Guard vessel chasing their boat had threatened them, shouting “’I’m going to split you down the middle.’ And then he rammed us,” she said.
How many more Bahia Hondas will it take for the regime’s defenders to hear Cubans’ cries for justice and freedom? The democratically elected city leaders who dedicated so much time to Cuban affairs should be defending Cubans’ right to self-determination. We call on them to pass resolutions that condemn the regime’s abuses, demand the release of all political prisoners, and defend Cubans’ fundamental human rights. If they do not hold the Cuban regime responsible, they are accepting for Cubans what they would never tolerate themselves.
Moultonborough’s Ana Hebra Flaster and Yordan Viallón of Watertown, Massachusetts, are members of Cubanos en Boston. Regla González of Roslindale, Massachusetts, represents Bandera Cubana.
