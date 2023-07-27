CUBAN PROTESTERS continue to risk their lives to send their government — and the world — a crucial message: they want an end to 63 years of single-party rule. The protestors consistently call on the international community to pressure the regime to release political prisoners, respect human rights, and inch toward democracy.

Regrettably, leaders in at least 15 U.S. cities, including Boston, New York, and Chicago, have ignored the unprecedented calls of libertad coming from the island since the country-wide uprising in July 2021. Instead, these municipal leaders passed resolutions calling for the unconditional end to the partial embargo — with no mention of the historic anti-government protests, the regime’s escalating human rights violations, or the estimated 1,000 Cubans in prison, awaiting trial, under house arrest, in work camps, or already serving sentences of up to 25 years, for trying to reclaim their human rights.

Moultonborough’s Ana Hebra Flaster and Yordan Viallón of Watertown, Massachusetts, are members of Cubanos en Boston. Regla González of Roslindale, Massachusetts, represents Bandera Cubana.

Monday, July 24, 2023
Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Joyce Craig: A fight for family, fairness and opportunity

I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, …

Friday, July 21, 2023
Maureen Beauregard: Campus will serve those who served us

NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023