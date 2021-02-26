I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an insult to teachers, principals and superintendents in the state of New Hampshire.

My husband is one of the finest educators in the state, and I have never seen him this stressed out. Gov. Sununu has used this new executive order to look tough on the New Hampshire State Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers, but it is a baseless order. Many school districts in this state have been adjusting from remote to hybrid and now hybrid and remote.

Teachers want nothing more than to teach in person, but safety is paramount for the students and teachers. It is true that young students don’t seem to be affected as severely as adults, and especially the elderly and those with multiple comorbidities. But, the high school and college kids in this state are the ones who are getting it and spreading it to their parents and grandparents!

I have watched as my husband has worked tirelessly to teach his 5th grade students, and initially felt that Gov. Sununu was doing a good job with COVID-19 guidelines. The governor seemed to be following CDC guidelines along with Dr. Benjamin Chan, head of New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, who I think has done a great job.

I applauded Sununu’s efforts and even signed up on NH RESPONDS more than six weeks ago to volunteer to give COVID-19 vaccine injections. But the website was full of flaws and I am still waiting to hear about helping. That being said, I am appalled by Gov. Sununu’s lack of protection for our educators. Moving them to class IIa, which will likely prevent them from being vaccinated until April, is appalling. If the governor is truly for family values, then he should stand behind these teachers and get them vaccinated.

Too often I am seeing the effects of COVID and late effects of COVID, which can be devastating for some people. I have been tested multiple times and feel lucky to be fully vaccinated, but I come home every night to my husband and just pray that I am not asymptomatically carrying it to him. I have asked him not to eat with his co-teachers because they have had COVID-positive teachers in his district and people take off their masks to eat.

I urge Gov. Sununu to please reconsider the IIa classification for teachers and get them vaccinated as soon as possible. I would personally volunteer every Friday and Saturday to get them vaccinated!

We must stop playing politics with our teachers who only want to teach. It is their passion, and the Gov. Sununu’s stance on teachers is insulting. Please stop playing political games with the lives of educators in the state of New Hampshire.

Andrea Weilbrenner is a nurse practitioner living in Manchester.

