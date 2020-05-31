DEPRIVED of customers, New Hampshire restaurants began going out of business almost immediately after they were ordered closed.
Citing the state order, the Joinery in Newmarket announced its permanent closure on March 16, the day before St. Patrick’s Day. Others soon followed.
Lure and Agave in Portsmouth, Young’s Restaurant in Durham, Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin, Piedra Fina in Marlborough, and Schoodacs Coffee House in Warner are among the businesses that didn’t survive the first two months of the shutdown.
As the shutdown continues, more businesses will go dark. Many others will struggle to survive on a combination of innovation, government aid and community support.
New Hampshire is a small, rural state with an economy heavily reliant on small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration classifies 99 percent of New Hampshire businesses as small businesses. About half of New Hampshire’s employees draw a paycheck from them.
“Small businesses are crucial to the fiscal condition of the state,” read an SBA profile of New Hampshire in 2013.
Surviving 2020 is going to be extremely hard for thousands of New Hampshire businesses, large and small, but especially the small ones. Under existing state law, those that make it to the end of the year will not be congratulated or rewarded. They will be punished with sizable tax increases.
Last year, Democrats in the Legislature wanted to raise business taxes, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to cut them. Unable to agree, they compromised. The Democrats would get their tax increases if and only if state revenues fell by at least 6 percent below projections.
The tax increase trigger was basically a bet with the governor. Democratic leaders in the Legislature bet that the business tax cuts would reduce state revenue (despite that not being true the year before). Gov. Sununu bet that by stimulating growth the tax cuts would raise revenue. (The budget deal also included a trigger for further tax cuts if revenue exceeded projections by 6 percent.)
Three months after the budget deal was reached, China announced the discovery of a new virus in Wuhan province.
With the coronavirus contraction, state revenues are expected to fall well below last year’s projections. Gov. Sununu said on Tuesday the state expects a $500 million-$700 million budget shortfall through the end of June alone, then possibly another billion in the next fiscal year.
That was in no one’s calculations last September. The tax rate bet was a test of economic theories. It was not designed to punish New Hampshire businesses suffering from a global disease outbreak.
If tax-hike triggers are not repealed, state employers will be hit with a 2.6 percent increase in the Business Profits Tax and a 12.5 percent increase in the Business Enterprise Tax — all because of the coronavirus.
Some politicians have falsely implied that these tax increases would apply to large, out-of-state corporations only. They would not. The BPT and BET must be paid by small, local businesses too. The only exempt businesses are those that don’t make enough money to pay taxes.
The BET is a tax on compensation, interest and dividends. Employers with an enterprise value tax base of $108,000 or gross receipts of $217,000 have to pay it. It’s a tax on doing business, not a tax on profits. A 12.5 percent tax increase on the business activity of companies that are fortunate enough to survive 2020 is an incredibly bad idea. It could be enough to cause additional business closures.
On Tuesday, Gov. Sununu said the state should manage its way through the coming budget shortfall rather than raising taxes. He’s not the only governor to make that point.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, projecting a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall, last week ruled out tax increases and insisted that the state should cut spending rather than further burden already struggling businesses and consumers.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic and Republican legislators this week proposed a no-new-taxes budget package.
There is bipartisan recognition in other states that tax increases will make the recovery even harder for local employers. It’s a simple and obvious fact that should find broad agreement no matter one’s political party.
Legislators return to business next month. They should make repealing these tax-hike triggers a top priority. Punishing employers for surviving a pandemic is no way to help them or the people who depend on them for a job.