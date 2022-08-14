NEW HAMPSHIRE collected a record $430.1 million budget surplus in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30. Most of it is already gone.

From January to June, legislators spent $261.7 million — or 60% — of the surplus.

Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, New Hampshire’s free-market think tank, and host of WFEA Morning Update, a weekday morning radio program. He lives in Bedford.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.