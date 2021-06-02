IF YOU’VE read news coverage of right-to-work laws in recent years, you’d probably get the idea that these laws are “controversial,” or at least unpopular. The word “controversial” is often used in the media to describe right-to-work proposals.
In fact, right-to-work is overwhelmingly popular not only nationwide, but also here in New Hampshire.
A St. Anselm College poll conducted last week for my organization, the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, found that 68% of New Hampshire voters support “changing the law so that employees who don’t want to join a union could choose not to pay union fees.” Only 22% were opposed.
We found that 87% of Republicans and 73% of undeclared voters support right-to-work, and that Democrats also support it by a narrow margin: 44%-41%.
In case you don’t know the terminology, a right-to-work law forbids collective bargaining agreements that require non-union employees to pay union fees.
Under current state law, these so-called “fair share” fees can be mandated as part of a private-sector union contract. (The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that these fees are unconstitutional in public-sector employment.)
In “closed shops,” employers collect union dues from union members, but also collect separate fees from non-members. Those fees are then given to the unions, so that non-members wind up financially supporting labor unions to which they don’t belong — and with which they might disagree on lots of issues.
The theory is that it’s only fair for non-members to pay these fees because, after all, they benefit from union bargaining agreements too.
But most people don’t buy this argument, and it’s easy to see why. The argument assumes that everyone agrees with the union leadership on what benefits all employees want and should have.
But if you’ve ever worked in even a moderately sized company, you know that people can’t even agree on what flavor snacks to have in the company vending machines.
Research on what benefits employees want reveals lots of disagreement. Some people valuable flexible schedules, some higher pay, some more decision-making authority, some higher retirement contributions or health care benefits, etc.
Support for right-to-work laws is often portrayed as “anti-union.” But that’s not true, as polling shows.
Americans don’t dislike unions. Gallup polling shows that 65% of Americans had a favorable opinion of unions last summer. That’s up from 52% in 2010.
But Americans also don’t think people should be forced to support unions.
Gallop found in 2014 (the last time it asked the question) that 71% of Americans said they’d vote for a right-to-work law in their state, and 81% agreed that “no American should be required to join any private organization, like a labor union, against his will.”
This helps explain why more than half the states (27) now have right-to-work laws. Those states include Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and West Virginia.
Right-to-work laws aren’t about “busting” unions. They’re about making sure that every American maintains the right to decide what organization he or she supports with his or her hard-earned money.
That freedom means that union leadership has to compete more aggressively for members.
An MIT study released last year found that “unions are associated with worse workplace practices, whereas RTW laws are associated with improvements.”
It concluded that “the adoption of RTW laws increases current and future expected life satisfaction and economic optimism” and “that these gains are concentrated among union workers, which suggests that those who have benefited most are precisely those whom the legislation targeted.”
In right-to-work states, more employees reported that they feel like “the boss treats them as a partner” and more reported that “the boss creates an open and trusting work environment.”
That is consistent with other research showing increased management practice scores in right-to-work states.
In short, when labor unions have to compete for members and employee support, employees report higher job satisfaction, better economic prospects, and better treatment by their bosses.
Most Americans, and most Granite Staters, think this is the way it should be.
It’s not that they think ill of unions. Most people don’t. It’s that they want unions to have to earn their pay, just like everyone else.
That’s not a “controversial” view. It’s the view of the large majority of people, both in the United States and in New Hampshire.