NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin saving an average of 23% on their monthly electric power bill.
In addition to reducing energy costs, customer choice, clean energy, and local control are central to community power programs across the Granite State. By enrolling, customers actively support local clean energy projects, construction jobs, and emissions-free power sources that generate electricity without contributing to climate change.
Community power
Over the past decade, community power programs across the U.S. have grown from a niche market to a critical vehicle to speed the development and installation of clean energy projects, especially local solar. Today, 41 states, plus D.C., have community solar projects online with a total cumulative capacity of 5.3 gigawatts. That’s enough solar generation to power more than 900,000 U.S. homes.
Many New Hampshire residents now have the opportunity to realize the benefits of a local, opt-out community power program. Customers in Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, and Wilton can access community power through Standard Power, for example. With more than 40 municipalities and one county member, Standard Power together with other coalitions support creating and implementing community power programs across New Hampshire.
Enabled by legislation in 2019, the intent and spirit of New Hampshire’s community solar law and subsequent rules is to have a portion of community solar projects be located, preferably, within town limits. Additional clean energy projects may be located elsewhere in the state. In addition to local sources, community power programs allow New Hampshire municipalities to benefit from clean energy generated throughout New England.
New Hampshire has to see itself as a recipient of clean energy from New England, which is not unlike other forms of energy that are delivered to or shipped to the Granite State from other ports.
Local energy generation
Creating, launching, and coordinating community power programs is essential in building an affordable, reliable, and clean energy supply for municipalities across New Hampshire. Identifying, evaluating, and securing local power generation to feed into these programs is just as essential. Engaged local community leaders and decision-makers will be well-informed regarding solar project development timelines. Doing so will accelerate the rollout and ensure the success of community power programs.
Solar is the most easily deployable local clean energy generation source. Community-scale solar projects are reliable, quiet, and relatively quick to construct. In addition, these projects are easily scalable to meet the requirements of specific sites and the community’s energy needs. National trends clearly reflect the overwhelming benefits of solar power systems. Last year, more than half of all new power generation capacity in the U.S. was solar.
While solar project development moves quickly once construction begins, like most community-scale projects, planning, financing, and permitting phases tend to be time-consuming. Long timelines are common even for well-managed projects, which build in time for sufficient due diligence in site selection, community input, and stakeholder vetting. A typical community-scale solar project may only take months to construct, but the up-front planning and financing phases may take a year or two.
Fast tracking solar
Solar will be an essential clean energy contributor to community power programs across New Hampshire. To meet program and climate-related goals, elected officials and other community leaders must proactively identify construction-ready, local, and regional solar power projects.
Individual community members also play an important role by supporting community power programs and letting local leaders know they must act now to lock in construction-ready solar projects. Doing so can take one to two years off of the timeline to bring new solar energy generation online. Finding the right construction-ready projects and experienced partners can get communities two-thirds of the way to the finish line right out of the project gate.
Community power perfectly reflects New Hampshire’s core values, including independence, action, and local decision making. Taking well-informed steps to identify local, construction-ready solar projects puts these values into action, saves customers money, and accelerates climate goals with every new community solar installation.
Andrew Kellar, vice president of development for Luminia, developed more than 100 megawatts of community solar projects before his company, N.H. Solar Garden, was acquired by Luminia. He lives in Portsmouth.
