NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin saving an average of 23% on their monthly electric power bill.

In addition to reducing energy costs, customer choice, clean energy, and local control are central to community power programs across the Granite State. By enrolling, customers actively support local clean energy projects, construction jobs, and emissions-free power sources that generate electricity without contributing to climate change.

Andrew Kellar, vice president of development for Luminia, developed more than 100 megawatts of community solar projects before his company, N.H. Solar Garden, was acquired by Luminia. He lives in Portsmouth.

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…

Friday, April 28, 2023
Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).