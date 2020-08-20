IN MY years of coaching, I have seen mental, physical and spiritual growth from countless young adults. I have seen student athletes build lifelong relationships and face difficult life decisions all while working together to celebrate in the joy of success and the pain of defeat. Sports play an important role in the lives of many young people. High school sports can offer a sense of belonging, a reason to work hard to achieve a goal and, for some, a refuge from the tribulations of life.
Now, in the face of an unforgiving pandemic, sports and organized school activities are more important than ever.
Since early July, high school and youth coaches from across the state have worked with their athletes in voluntary summer training programs. These involved social distancing techniques, surveys, masks, temperature checks, and use of hand sanitizer. Added precautions have been instituted in coordination with recommendations handed down by NFHS, NHIAA and the state of New Hampshire.
Following these guidelines hasn’t always been easy. Sometimes six feet of social distance between athletes may look a lot more like two or three feet until they are offered a gentle reminder. Coaches, many of whom are volunteers, have been diligent following these safety guidelines because they believe in the power of sports and want to ensure a successful fall season.
Some school districts have opted for hybrid or remote learning for the start of the school year. These difficult decisions have been pained over by school administrators and other stakeholders and have not been made lightly. Regardless of one’s feelings on these decisions, nearly all acknowledge there are trade-offs associated with students not being in the classroom.
As COVID-19 continues to inflict its damage, young adults continue to sink deeper into a sense of isolation. Earlier this month, the CDC reported that one in four young adults has considered suicide due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, studies have shown that environments where students feel safe and connected are associated with lower levels of depression, thoughts about suicide, social anxiety and higher levels of self-esteem. With full in-classroom learning not available for many, now more than ever organized sports can play a vital role in the social connectedness of our youths.
In a few short weeks school will be back in session and in many homes parents will return to work leaving students home to remote learn. For these students, after-school athletics may be some of the only adult supervised social interaction they will get with their peers all week.
Schools with remote-only instruction should especially opt into fall sports. There is a clear difference between having the full student body in school at once and having a small subset of athletes outside with a coach.
It is true that some colleges and universities will forgo fall sports. These institutions face many different challenges than high schools. They have students from across the country and world, and their teams travel great lengths to compete. In contrast, our high and middle schools contain local athletes who play the same people they might run into in the grocery store, a restaurant, the beach or hiking a state park.
We are not naïve to the fact that we do not live in a vacuum and should understand that the actions and risks that any person might encounter, even voluntarily and with an acknowledgement of the risks, can impact our communities and those who are most at risk. This is a reality we need to also make profoundly clear to our athletes. If we properly explain the additional responsibility that participating in sports now brings, I believe our athletes will rise to the occasion and make the responsible choices necessary to protect those around them and ensure the continuation of the season.
What many do not realize is that students will be competing in sports one way or the other. Talks about private sport leagues and travel team alternatives are already being rumored. If it is not private leagues they participate in, it will be other forms of social congregation or potential risky behavior.
The choice is clear. We can either allow athletes to compete in a structured environment where guidelines have been created and enforced or surrender away this responsibility and allow less structured and controlled activities to blossom.
I don’t speak for all coaches, but the ones I’ve talked to all agree that we need two things. Clarity and an opportunity. Let’s stop punting decisions and instead work to build the framework we need to operate within. Give us the rules and we will make sure our student athletes follow them. Our students and their families deserve the opportunity to choose to participate in organized high school sports this year.
Let’s allow our athletes and their coaches to embrace the responsibility of this task and commit to a successful and healthy season.