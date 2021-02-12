THE PANDEMIC has drastically changed how many Americans across the country have gone about their day-to-day work lives. Millions of Americans, including thousands of New Hampshirites, have switched from working at an office to working from their homes. But don’t tell that to the Massachusetts government, which wants to continue taxing remote working New Hampshirites as if they’re still commuting to the Bay State.
Fortunately for New Hampshirites facing the prospect of paying income taxes, help could come from two different sources. Legal efforts underway at the U.S. Supreme Court level could put a stop to Massachusetts aggression, while Congress just sent an important signal that it would be willing to step in to protect remote workers.
In early March of 2020, when states and localities started implementing the first lockdown orders, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue published a tax rule change. This rule, and its subsequent extensions, mean that Massachusetts is requiring non-resident workers who normally work in Massachusetts, but have switched to working in a different state following the implementation of Massachusetts lockdowns, to pay Massachusetts income taxes at least through the end of 2020.
Most New Englanders can hope that their home state will allow them to write off those Massachusetts income taxes against their home state’s income tax liability. But that, of course, is not possible for Granite Staters, many of whom could find themselves facing the prospect of paying New Hampshire’s relatively high property tax rates and Massachusetts income taxes.
Unsurprisingly, the difference between Massachusetts income taxes and New Hampshire income taxes (zero) is significant. The latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau peg the median New Hampshire household income at just over $74,000. A married taxpayer filing jointly with the median state household income level with one dependent child would find themselves paying an extra $2,711 in income taxes for March-December, at a time when millions of Americans are struggling just to get by.
And there’s little justification for Massachusetts grasping at this tax revenue. When a New Hampshire resident is commuting into the state every weekday, Massachusetts can at least claim that they are receiving something in return for their tax dollars, like Bay State roads, first responders, and other infrastructure.
But New Hampshire residents working remotely during the pandemic are receiving nothing at all from Massachusetts. In all likelihood, they haven’t even set foot in Massachusetts since the pandemic began. These New Hampshirites are receiving no more benefit from Massachusetts’s taxpayer-funded services than they are from Wyoming’s.
Fortunately, Governor Chris Sununu has not been willing to take Massachusetts’ overreach lying down. With 123,000 New Hampshirites potentially facing these higher tax obligations, this issue affects a broad swath of the Granite State’s population, and Sununu has already acted to take Massachusetts to court over the issue.
Because one state suing another falls within the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction, the case is being considered at the highest court in the land. And that’s a good thing, because the issue of how remote workers are taxed during the pandemic affects more than 3.5 million Americans across the country, even if New Hampshire residents stand to lose the most if the court doesn’t step in.
Relief could also come from another branch of the federal government as well. After months of stalled efforts to bring Congress in on New Hampshire’s side, Granite Staters may have seen their first sign of hope. Lost in a flood of amendments offered to the Senate’s COVID relief bill was a resolution by Senator John Thune (R-SD) regarding efforts to restrict states’ ability to tax remote-working individuals outside their borders. Though the amendment does not solve the problem itself, it paves the way for future Congressional action. In a hopeful sign, the amendment passed on a voice vote with no opposition.
Action by either the Supreme Court or Congress would do some real good by protecting New Hampshire workers from a cross-border tax grab by the Bay State at a time when household budgets are tight. By sending a strong message to states that their tax authority ends where their borders do, preventing tax assessments on remote workers would be an easy way to protect American taxpayers in a difficult time.