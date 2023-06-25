NEW HAMPSHIRE’s scenic landscape exists today due to the vision and actions of many taken 50 years ago. During the 1960s, New Hampshire’s population was growing fast and so were property taxes, particularly in the southern part of the state.
The owners of farm and forest lands saw the value of their land rising faster than they could afford, so they began selling farms and forestlands. Much of this was turned into strip malls, poorly planned subdivisions and additional roads and infrastructure, which threatened two of our oldest industries, agriculture and forestry.
What happened next was a campaign to amend our state Constitution.
“What commenced was one of the most successful citizen campaigns to amend the state constitution in our history. ‘Yes on 7’ became the rally cry of a broad-based coalition known as SPACE (Statewide Program of Action to Conserve our Environment) intent on providing a constitutional mechanism to allow land to be taxed based upon its ‘current use value,’ and not its ‘highest and best use value,’ as the constitution then required.” (Quote from former Gov. Walter Peterson.)
In 1968, Proposition 7 was approved by more than the necessary two-thirds majority, and on the same ballot Gov. Peterson was elected. He worked hard to assure the “current use” law would meet the constitutional directive and ensure fair taxation on undeveloped farm and forest lands.
Fast forward to 1973, when the Legislature passed HB 307, which became RSA 79-A, the Current Use Taxation law. Gov. Meldrim Thomson supported and signed the bill into law June 28, 1973. The law also created the Current Use Advisory Board as part of the Department of Revenue Administration.
The success of the current use law over the past 50 years is evident in the 42,000 farm and forest landowners who have enrolled more than 3 million acres. Our current use law has remained easy to understand; unlike other states, enrolling land in “current use” and administering the program is simple.
Any landowner can choose to enroll 10 or more acres of undeveloped land with a few exceptions, such as if your holdings are less than 10 acres used strictly for agriculture or if you have a wetlands.
The Current Use Advisory Board has developed a “Current Use Criteria Booklet” that can be found online (bit.ly/3pkmiSQ). This document should answer most questions you may have about current use.
We would not be celebrating 50 years of current use without the vision of many folks, such as Elmer Johnson of Winchester, a dairy farmer, Farm Bureau member and state representative who was the prime sponsor of HB 307 along with SPACE, N.H. Timberland Owners, N.H. Farm Bureau, Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, N.H. Audubon and many others. Also instrumental were those who served the House and Senate and two governors, both Walter Peterson and Meldrim Thomson, and the nearly 150,000 voters who voted to amend the state constitution 50 years ago.
Without everyone’s hard work and successful efforts we believe New Hampshire would look much different than it does today. We have maintained our rural character by protecting our farm and forestland, which is why tourism remains our second largest industry, supporting recreation, farming and the forestry industry.
We would like to share with you “RSA 79-A:1 Current Use Taxation”, which lays out the true intent of what the New Hampshire current use law is:
”RSA 79-A:1 Declaration of Public Interest — It is hereby declared to be in the public interest to encourage the preservation of open space, thus providing a healthful and attractive outdoor environment for work and recreation of the state’s citizens, maintaining the character of the state’s landscape, and conserving the land, water, forest, agricultural and wildlife resources. It is further declared to be in the public interest to prevent the loss of open space due to property taxation at values incompatible with open space usage. Open space land imposes few if any costs on local government and is therefore an economic benefit to its citizens. The means for encouraging preservation of open space authorized by this chapter is the assessment of land value for property taxation on the basis of current use. It is the intent of this chapter to encourage but not to require management practices on open space lands under current use assessment.”
To celebrate 50 years of New Hampshire’s current use law, take a drive and enjoy the scenic and rural character of the state we all love. Go for a hike in the woods and enjoy all of the recreational activities available. Be thankful for the many who came together long ago and worked very hard to preserve New Hampshire’s beauty.
Tom Thomson, son of Gov. Meldrim Thomson, is a public member of the Current Use Advisory Board and a tree farmer living in Orford. Peterborough’s Andy Peterson is the son of Gov. Walter Peterson and a former state senator.
