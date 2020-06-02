LAST WEEK, the governor, the director of Health and Human Services and the N.H. Reopening Task Force gave the okay for acupuncture clinics to resume business in the Granite State starting June 1. Unfortunately, that green light quickly turned red for us, other community acupuncturists, the acupuncture detoxification specialists who work in recovery and behavioral health settings, as well as acupuncturists who employ more than one private-treatment room during working hours.

It looks like last-minute amendments to the guidelines  inserted a restriction that limits acupuncture practitioners to treating no more than one patient at a time. The guidelines as they stand now may work for some acupuncturists in New Hampshire, but it does not work for the vast majority of patients in the state who seek acupuncture as a fundamental part of their health care.

The Manchester Acupuncture Studio is a non-profit organization, the largest acupuncture clinic in the state and its biggest job creator for licensed acupuncturists. The reopening guidelines endorsed by the governor last Friday with the one-to-one provider-to-patient ratio make it untenable for acupuncture providers like us to reopen our locations during Phase 1, with the goal of resuming “normal business operations.” In addition, we have yet to see clear guidance on when these stipulations will come under review for Phase 2.

Community acupuncturists require a brief spoken check-in with our patients, then provide individualized acupuncture treatments. Then we give them space. Most treatment time is spent with patients resting comfortably at appropriate distances from others in a very large treatment room. It could be said that our work is akin to serving as wait staff at a restaurant. The major difference is that practitioners and patients will be required to wear masks, unlike diners in restaurants who open and close their mouths to chew food and drink beverages.

The initial proposal put forth by the president of New Hampshire Acupuncture and Asian Medicine Association, recommends a limit of no more than 10 people in a clinic. This proposal came straight from CDC guidelines and the Council of Colleges of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Similar recommendations inform the reopening of acupuncture clinics across the country. We find this reasonable and workable.

For our part, we have spent the entirety of the time since our clinics have been on hiatus endeavoring to become new kinds of experts in the safe delivery of acupuncture specific to our practice style. Our revised safety manual has been extensively updated. We are prepared to completely meet all safety measures suggested by national acupuncture associations and the CDC. But it is not financially viable to treat one patient at a time: this is simply not an option for us.

Since closing due to the initial COVID-19 pandemic concern and subsequent emergency order, we have been unable to serve the roughly 500 patients who come through our doors every week seeking pain management, anxiety relief, improved sleep and support for a wide variety of common health problems. We have heard from many of them since, and suffice it to say that our patients would clearly like to return to treatments. We have committed to safe and affordable acupuncture care for the 13 years that we have served New Hampshire communities, and that continues to be our pledge going forward.

We understand that Phase 1 guidelines will be revisited for Phase 2. Our intention is to put our clinics and the 10,000+ patients we serve each year on the radar for appropriate amendments to the next round. If the current guidelines honored the industry-standard maximum 10 patients per facility, we would be prepared to get back to work by mid-June. As it stands, our intention is to watch the local numbers and cautiously prepare to reopen as soon as we can.

We thank our patients for their incredible support, and we thank the Health and Human Services, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Reopening Task Force for their tremendous hard work and dedication to the health and safety of us all.

Andy Wegman, executive director of the Manchester Acupuncture Studio, lives in New Boston. Elizabeth Ropp, an acupuncturist and register of probate for Hillsborough County, lives in Manchester.

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
