PHIL SPAGNUOLO was a powerhouse of a man who lived his life in dedicated service to New Hampshire citizens, particularly those struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. Unfortunately, he passed away last summer without fulfilling all his goals to impact legislation for the benefit of stigmatized populations.
For one of us writing this column, Rep. Dave Luneau, championing this bill is about duty as a public servant to serve the public and address our most pressing problems, and a desire to lift up the incredible example of Phil Spagnuolo. For the other one of us, Anena Hansen, championing this bill is deeply personal, as Phil was a beloved life partner, and a relationship as two people in recovery from substance addiction was built on a shared passion for being of service to others seeking to recover.
Back in 2012, Phil was fortunate to access a life-saving rehabilitation program as part of the Affordable Care Act, and he was given another chance at life. A relapse and a short stint behind bars in 2015 inspired him to embrace sobriety and to dedicate his life to helping others navigate a path to recovery and, most importantly, educating elected officials about systemic barriers faced by those suffering from frequently stigmatized issues such as mental illness and substance use disorder.
What followed was the most unbelievable and inspiring path, with Phil going from serving in prison to serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, as well as becoming a certified recovery coach, co-founding a nonprofit to support the recovery community, opening sober houses in the Lakes Region, and speaking nationally on his own struggles with mental health and addiction as well as the need for destigmatization. Phil was selflessly transparent about his history, and his commitment to being a voice for the voiceless made him a powerful advocate for change who helped more Granite State residents than we’ll ever know.
He accomplished more in his five years of sobriety than most of us can hope to achieve in a lifetime, and even his untimely loss last June at the age of 53 did not end his amazing legacy of service and commitment. But despite the incredible progress he made for the recovery community, there is still much to be done.
That’s why we’re working together to honor Phil’s legacy by advancing the Phil Spagnuolo Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Law. The legislation, House Bill 1622-FN, had a public hearing last week before the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee and there is a work session scheduled Wednesday.
The Phil Spagnuolo Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Law makes a few much-needed changes. First, it ensures there is actual enforcement of mental health parity and addiction equity — in short, insurance carriers can’t treat folks with mental health or addiction health care needs differently than those with any other health care needs.
Second, it makes clear that insurance reimbursement rates for behavioral health services are part of what is considered parity, or equality. This will make a huge difference to helping behavioral health providers continue to provide life-saving services.
Third, it sets up a process to finally enforce the existing, bipartisan requirement in Medicaid expansion that says reimbursement rates for behavioral health must be in parity with other comparable health services.
The Phil Spagnuolo Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Law is all about respect. It’s about respecting Granite Staters with mental illness and substance use disorders — respecting them by finally treating their health care equally with other health challenges, finally giving them real avenues of access to justice, and finally enforcing our laws. It’s about respect, period.
Even though it has dropped from the headlines, the behavioral health crisis here in New Hampshire is going strong; in fact, the pandemic has only worsened it. Now is the time to take action — we need to respect and protect our neighbors, friends, and families by passing laws that benefit our community and our loved ones.
Phil was passionate about two things: taking care of the people he loved and being of service to those in need. This bill is an opportunity for his lifework to continue in a way that benefits many thousands of residents of the Granite State. Let’s make sure everyone is given a second chance at life. It’s time to pass The Phil Spagnuolo Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Law.