The New Hampshire Union Leader is commended for its bold endorsement of Joe Biden for president of the United States, the first time this newspaper has endorsed a Democratic Party nominee in 100 years.
To borrow the title from President John F. Kennedy’s book, the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Editorial endorsing Vice President Biden for President is truly one of the “Profiles in Courage” of 2020.
We the American people and our great nation deserve the leadership and experience of Vice President Biden to right the ship of state, and to bring decency and integrity back to the White House.
As our next president, Joe Biden will govern with a vision for our country, with the strength of his moral compass, his commitment to the American people, and his belief in the ideals and values of our democratic system of government.
Joe Biden has clearly shown his understanding of the American people and their families, and possesses genuine human empathy and compassion.
President Biden will be a president for all the American people.
Our next Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, will also provide the strong leadership and vision that our country needs, and she and President Biden will help to usher in a new era that We the People can be proud of.
Donald Trump and his administration have left our deeply beloved nation without real leadership and the results have been dismal and catastrophic.
The COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has not been addressed properly by this administration. The pandemic is not the President’s fault. But the President has failed to lead during this massive public health emergency.
As of October 30 in the United States 229,966 Americans have died from COVID-19 and there have been 9,070,166 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population, but 20% of the deaths from COVID-19. And the numbers of deaths and infections in the U.S. keep climbing. Doctors and public health officials are warning of a “dark winter” ahead, with even greater tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In New Hampshire, there have been 10,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 482 deaths.
The failures of this administration regarding the COVID-19 emergency and crisis have included: Not letting the American people know about the severity of the pandemic when it first hit the U.S. The absence of any real and concrete plan and strategy to confront and address the pandemic. Inadequate availability and distribution of personal protective materials for front line health responders and the public. Inadequate availability and unequal distribution of medical equipments to treat COVID-19 patients. The absence of a transparent, comprehensive, and science-based plan, using transparent metrics. The absence of a concrete plan and strategy to coordinate battling COVID-19 at the federal, state, and local levels. The lack of acknowledgment of racial and ethnic disparities in the tolls from COVID-19. Lack of testing and contact tracing. The initial appointment by the President of his son-in-law to be in charge of the federal government’s task force on COVID-19, who is unqualified for the job.
The President’s recent verbal disparagement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom we rely on for his expertise on COVID-19, and the other scientists as “idiots” is unbecoming of the office of the presidency.
At the recent debate, the President said the vaccine for COVID-19 is “just weeks away” and will be available for every American. The reality is that Dr. Fauci thinks a vaccine may become available in the latter part of 2021.
This administration boasts that its tax bill has helped the American people. Yet, the truth is that it benefited the billionaires and the millionaires. The middle class and the poor in this country have been hurt during the past four years. Their economic well-being have suffered. Just ask yourself, or any American, “Are you and your family better off today than 4 years ago?”
This administration has been obsessed with dismantling the Affordable Care Act, which provides health coverage for millions of Americans and protects anyone with pre-existing conditions.
Our nation’s debt has increased by more than $7 trillion during this administration, as the New Hampshire Union Leader’s endorsement pointed out.
Numerous administration appointees have been indicted and convicted of crimes including corruption, obstruction of justice, and some have walked free after receiving a free pass from the President, making a mockery of the rule of law.
The recent nomination and confirmation of Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court was rammed through against the will of the majority of the American people.
A myriad of issues confront us: The COVID-19 pandemic. American families’ economic struggles. Economic inequality. Unemployment. Poverty. Food insecurity. Systemic racism. Immigration. The existential threat of climate change.
At the first presidential debate, when the President was asked by the moderator if he could tell the American people unequivocally to disavow white supremacists, he refused. His reply, “Proud boys, stand back and stand by,” could not be more clear and should be a wake-up call for all Americans.
His record on climate change has been to shred environmental protections and to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.
On immigration, the Trump legacy are families and children locked in cages. At the recent debate, the President was asked what he was doing to reunify the 254 children still warehoused at the border with missing parents. He could not address it. The American people must demand that all children are treated with dignity, care, compassion and humanity. All children are God’s children.
The New Hampshire Union Leader has a special place in this historic election for taking a stand. The future of the American people is at stake. This election decides the future we make for our families, our children and grandchildren, and the generations to come. This election is for the soul of our beloved nation.