A New Hampshire hero and mentor to many quietly left her post this week after 35 years of service to the state. Joanne Fortier held every position a woman can have in the state’s Department of Corrections from officer, to probation and parole, to oversight of community corrections and finally, her appointment as warden of the women’s prison, first in Goffstown and then at the new facility in Concord.

It was an unlikely career choice for the University of New Hampshire graduate whose internship at the men’s prison in 1985 — where she earned $6.89 an hour while exploring a possible career — ended when an inmate slit her throat. It was the week before she was supposed to return to her senior year. She wasn’t expected to survive much less return to DOC, where she would spend her entire career.

Fortier quickly became known as a voice both for public safety and for compassion behind the razor wire. As a leader, she was as committed to answering questions from state legislators and the public about the need for a new women’s facility as she was to talking to the family of an inmate who had been denied parole for the third time.

She came in on weekends for emergencies or to spend time in the yard, and was always at the annual Mother’s Day celebration she’d helped organize, hoping to encourage the children of inmates to have quality time with their missing parent. She’d remind the public and others that these young visitors were far more likely to wind up incarcerated, too, if we didn’t do more to create exit pathways and programs for the mothers.

She balanced the need for maintaining security with fewer staff positions during budget cuts with the need to still provide minimally acceptable medical and mental health services. She didn’t take sides, noting simply her desire to play whatever role she could in reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety and awareness.

Her legacy in corrections will be one of compassion and courage, even after a starting point that was marked by personal tragedy.

Joanne Fortier quickly forgave the man who almost took her life. Like the healthcare workers fighting today’s pandemic, she had the courage to get back up and return to a place where she was needed. She did that for 35 years, even when the going got tough as it often did.

The scar on her neck and in her heart gave her a different lens on the job, a lens that made her tough and tenacious when she needed to be, but equally tender when a corrections colleague or an offender or a random citizen like me needed her help. She will be missed.

Anne Botteri is a freelance writer living in Bedford and a former member of the Citizen’s Advisory Board at the New Hampshire State Prison for Women.

Friday, May 01, 2020
