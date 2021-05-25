WE ARE MORE than we appear.
Paraprofessional, instructional assistant, teacher’s aide, educational assistant — these wonderful people go by many names. When we read these titles, however, we may not really understand what their jobs entail. I think I can sum up a paraprofessional’s job description in one word: SUPERHERO! They are the backbone to the school, for it to run smoothly.
Every day you can see these people do amazing things. They stand and greet students as they enter the building, providing smiles and hugs (prior to COVID) for each one. They follow schedules even more complicated than you can think of, moving between grade levels and never missing a beat. They wrestle with copy machines and spend hours cutting out laminated items for others.
You can hear them out in the hallways, working with that one child who still can’t read sight words or add two-digit numbers. Some even take verbal or physical assault from the student they have been assigned to help, and it may be just because music class is too much or something.
It is clear that many have never seen inside a special-education classroom or even an everyday room where a paraprofessional has been working with students. Paraprofessionals are a critical part of a team of educators in a student’s life, academically and emotionally.
Honestly I never gave it a thought until I was older, then I realized some of the best people I knew in school were not “teachers” at all but instead were paraprofessionals. To this day, I think back and realize they made such an impact on how I see the world.
We ask these amazing people to do so much and give so much of themselves. We ask them to jump through hoops like certification testing and after-hours training, and we expect them to do anything and everything within the buildings in which they work.
Paraprofessionals have a vital role in our schools. Often, as one parent expressed, paraprofessionals are the least paid, least trained people in the school community, yet they are often charged with caring for and academically supporting the most challenging and most needy students.
Paraprofessionals often work for a salary that is barely above minimum wage. Many are provided with little or no training. They are often excluded from staff development opportunities or are only invited to participate without compensation.
Imagine the chaos in our cafeterias, the pandemonium on the playground, the commotion in the classroom, if not for the supervision of paraprofessionals. Paraprofessionals are critical to providing the best supportive educational environment for students. Often, parents are deeply impacted by the quality of care their children receive from paraprofessionals, they are grateful.
So if you think that teachers are underpaid (which, let’s be real, they are), let me tell you who is really underpaid: paraprofessionals. They make a fraction of what teachers do, yet they are asked to do so much more than they are paid for. Why then would we choose to do this position within the school, you may wonder? Well it certainly isn’t for the money, because many of my colleagues and myself have to work two jobs to make ends meet.
Often only students recognize paraprofessionals for all that they do, but everyone should understand and appreciate how important paraprofessionals are in the field of education. These amazing men and women form some of the strongest connections with students with extensive needs in our schools.
If you are involved in education in any way, as a parent, an employee or even a community member who cares, try to take a moment to thank a paraprofessional. They deserve our appreciation, not just one day a year, but every day.