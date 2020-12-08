COVID-19 has affected all of us and created significant challenges. Fortunately, New Hampshire has a long history of community involvement and coming together to solve problems, particularly during difficult times like we are experiencing today. We have been honored to work with a group of New Hampshire-based community organizations to provide 50,000 health and wellness kits to help people of all ages across the state combat issues created and exacerbated by COVID-19.
As part of a statewide effort, the New Hampshire Hospital Association (NHHA), the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHDOE), and the Foundation for Healthy Communities (FHC), in partnership with the Public Health Networks and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of New Hampshire (RALI NH) have all come together to raise awareness of important community issues and set a healthy tone as parents and families navigate the new school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. In times of crisis, leaders across the Granite State have come together to support one another and overcome the challenges at hand.
Law enforcement professionals, first responders and health care professionals are continuing their hard work to keep our communities safe. Fighting against opioid misuse is a critical part of that. The COVID-19 crisis has not caused the opioid crisis to go away. In fact, in many ways, the impacts of this pandemic have caused some to lose ground in preventing and addressing opioid misuse and addiction as well as in recovery.
The vulnerabilities and stresses being faced in homes and communities across the state seem to be coming from all directions, making it an even more critical time to remain steadfast in our fight against substance misuse. The good news is we can continue to act and raise awareness in our own homes about the many ways we can achieve better overall health and wellness during these challenging times.
With more children and families at home adjusting to this new normal, taking the time now to better educate and empower individuals and families to strive for better health can set a tone of wellness for generations to come.
More time at home means more access to medicines that may be in the home, and misuse of medications can unfortunately turn to addiction if we aren’t careful.
One of the easiest ways to prevent and address substance misuse is by safely disposing of expired or unused medications.
With this collaborative and broad distribution effort, each of our partners are prioritizing wellness the New Hampshire way, and stressing the importance for families to have a safe medicine system in place in our current at-home world.
Partners have already started distributing safe disposal bags to community-based public health networks along with participating police departments around the state. Also, the NHDOE will be sending parents a safe disposal flyer about the need to lock up medicines at home. Along with these educational materials, the NHDOE will be sending parents information on how to pick up safe disposal bags and this effort will continue through the fall.
As we work together to live within COVID-19 restrictions, it is important to keep addressing our state’s opioid crisis. Coming together to raise awareness and share resources to help us act against substance misuse can go a long way. We are honored to be a part of this partnership of health and wellness leaders that will help so many.