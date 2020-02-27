Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
Like me, he was a Vietnam veteran and Silver Star awardee who had led a Marine platoon in an area doused in Agent Orange during the war. We helped him through a year of radiation and chemotherapy which did little good, the rabid cancer metastasizing into his bones late last summer.
Nothing worked, his doctors lamented, because Agent Orange-induced cancer, unlike others, was somehow impervious to conventional treatments and my friend would suffer severe pain for the rest of his foreshortened life. He broke his hip last October as the cancer shredded his bones.
His strength caused him to fight his cancer the only way he could — making the decision to take his own life before the cancer did, to save his friends and family the torture of watching him die slowly in ever-increasing agony.
Who was in a better position to make that decision, my friend or the editorial editor of the Manchester Union Leader? In the Feb. 23 editorial “May we ‘assist’ you? NH should end this death bill” they quote a guest columnist who posited “Should we not be doing everything we can to support such persons in having the best possible health care and home care so they have quality of life for however long they have?”
That person must be totally naive or incredibly cruel, having never seen my friend doubled over in pain even after taking all his meds.
Certainly we need safeguards for those who would abuse this right. But who are we to deny someone who put himself in harm’s way in the name of his country the freedom to determine his own fate when that service would eventually cost him his life? I wish there were a way to engrave his name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, because that’s where it belongs.
The Union Leader, the Catholic Church and others who sanctimoniously support inhuman suffering at life’s end might hike a mile in my friend’s boots. He spent his professional life counseling kids in trouble with compassion and kindness. He deserved no less himself.
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- By Kathleen Sullivan
-
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- By Rep. Jason Osborne
- Updated
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
- Carl Perreault
-
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
Friday, February 21, 2020
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
Thursday, February 20, 2020
- By Sen. Regina Birdsell
-
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
MEMBERS of the political class often simultaneously demonstrate ignorance and arrogance, but Michael Bloomberg’s comment about farmers takes him right to the top of that class.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
Monday, February 17, 2020
- By Rep. Katherine Rogers
-
NEW HAMPSHIRE lawmakers have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in better protecting our beloved pets from a barbaric and painful practice of declawing our cats.
- By Christopher Maidment
-
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …
- By Jeff Kassel
-
I MET Bill Weld this winter at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. He sat down at my table while I was eating breakfast and said, “You look like the kind of guy that likes to hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, as I do.”
Friday, February 14, 2020
FOR OVER two decades the independent people of New Hampshire have been solidly against assisted suicide. Since 1996, the New Hampshire legislature has studied or voted down this proposed law so many times it takes two hands to count them all.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
I DISAGREE with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg who recently argued that the Electoral College is obsolete and the popular vote should determine a presidential election. Our president is a president of the United States.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
LAST FALL, the voters of Manchester elected a School District Charter Commission to review the existing city charter provisions affecting the school district and determine whether to present a new charter to the city’s voters. Alternatively, the commission can recommend amending the existing…
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- By Caroline Bennet
-
YOU MIGHT wonder why a 20-year old college sophomore from the state of Colorado, attending school in Connecticut, would have spent all but one weekend of the last few months driving 250 miles from New Haven to New Hampshire to campaign for her presidential candidate.
Sunday, February 09, 2020
- Daniel French
-
IN 2016, I chose to write Bernie in on my ballot because I felt what the Democratic Party did to undermine him stained the soul of the party. It was wrong, and writing in Bernie was my personal way to make a statement to that fact. I was supremely disappointed that Clinton and Obama failed t…
- By Elizabeth Warren
-
I NEVER in a million years thought I’d end up in politics. I grew up in Oklahoma on the ragged edge of the middle class, and I devoted my career to figuring out why hard-working people go broke in the richest country in the world. I saw how the system was rigged against working families, and…