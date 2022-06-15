“DO YOU FEEL it’s legal for an adult who is not a student to walk into a school with a concealed weapon?”
“The Constitution protects that right,” Chris Sununu, November 1, 2018.
Four years ago, I stood on a debate stage next to Governor Sununu, who responded without hesitation that he believes it is someone’s right to walk into a school with a concealed gun. As a mother and grandmother, I couldn’t believe our governor would say such a thing. It is a frightening position that puts our children at risk.
But this isn’t out of character for Governor Sununu. In the wake of yet another mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Sununu doubled down, telling the Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan, “We aren’t looking to make any changes in firearms policy.”
As a nation and as a state we are well past the time that we take meaningful action to protect our children from gun violence, yet Governor Sununu’s positions on guns are as extreme as the governor of Texas.
These are the facts; the first bill Sununu signed into law as governor repealed a requirement to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon. He vetoed common-sense gun laws that make it harder for dangerous individuals to gain access to firearms, like closing the gun show loophole or 3-day waiting periods, or even preventing people from bringing guns onto school grounds.
New Hampshire has some of the weakest gun laws in the country because of Governor Sununu and Republicans in our legislature. For years now, he hasn’t just prevented common-sense gun safety laws, he’s made it easier for people who shouldn’t have guns to obtain them.
Governor Sununu even rejected a bill that would have created an extreme risk protection order that would have allowed guns to be taken from individuals who pose a risk for suicide as the state reeled from the outcomes of a global pandemic and concerning rates of suicide.
In response to school shootings four years ago, Sununu created a task force that specifically did not address gun safety despite its goal of improving resistance to shootings in our schools. Imagine that. A task force to address school shootings that was not allowed to discuss gun laws.
Governor Sununu is advancing one of the most extreme gun agendas in the country, bringing him out of line with the overwhelming majority of Granite Staters who support common-sense gun control including 90% of residents and 85% of gun owners who support universal background checks.
We are mourning yet another mass shooting in a school. We face the overwhelming tragedy and trauma of knowing our children are not safe when we send them off to school, and hear stories from children that sound like they are from warzones, not elementary school classrooms. From Parkland, Florida to Newtown, Connecticut, and now Uvalde, Texas, unbearable grief dominates too many families and communities.
I’m exhausted by the worry that we live with when sending our children and grandchildren to school. The lack of action to prevent these school shootings across the country, and right here in New Hampshire, is unacceptable.
Our kids don’t deserve to have their childhoods shattered by the news of shootings in schools just like theirs, traumatic active shooter drills, or in the most heartbreaking circumstances becoming a target themselves. In the absence of common-sense solutions around gun laws, the only thing keeping New Hampshire children safe is the luck that none of our schools have been attacked.
Every day that we go without taking action to prevent gun violence in New Hampshire we are allowing ourselves to live with the risk that a tragedy could occur in one of our communities. I am unwilling to just wait for tragedy to strike for us to care about how abysmal our gun safety laws are in New Hampshire. Governor Sununu and Republicans in power have an obligation to our children to enact meaningful reform to our gun laws to protect the safety of our schools.