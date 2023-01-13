RYAN TERRELL’s op-ed, “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded”, represents a master class in gaslighting, as he attempts to shift the discussion from improving student academic outcomes to increasing teacher pay. Let’s be clear, we all believe teachers deserve higher pay, but suggesting that “left leaning administrators’’, “DEIJ professionals” or “progressive boogeymen” are the primary reason teachers aren’t paid enough seeks to pit New Hampshire’s hard working educators against their academic peers, and disregards the costs associated with having approximately 250 school administrative units (SAUs) operating across the Granite State.
Terrell presents a false premise by suggesting “systemic misuse of funds is the primary reason teachers are underpaid, and school districts are choosing to value hiring non teachers more than increasing teacher pay.” This simplistic argument is devoid of nuance and ignores the complexities our school administrators, educators, paraprofessionals, and related professional staff face on a daily basis.
School-age children are the leading edge of the Granite State’s growing diversity; recent U.S. census estimates suggest more than 20% of New Hampshire’s school-age children belong to a minority group. Schools are also experiencing an increase of students impacted by trauma, identifying as LGBTQ+, or experiencing physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
Sadly, given his membership on the New Hampshire State Board of Education, Terrell’s essay seems intended to provoke anger and mistrust in our people (teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and professional staff) and our institutions. I wish his strategy were unique; however, his approach is consistent with what we see in our national body politic.
To address our state’s challenges, our dialogue needs to rise above the talking points of either the left or the right. Yet Terrell descends to arguments like “public school teachers deserve to earn more, or as much as, the administrators and consultants, who often morally coerce families into believing false claims of systemic racism in Granite State schools.”
This is a difficult moment in New Hampshire, with growing threats from intolerance, closed mindedness, and even hate-based violence. Terrell’s political rhetoric is damaging and not reflective of New Hampshire’s values. His use of language like “woke”, “left leaning activist groups”, and “progressive education policies” is divisive, unnecessary, and frankly unbecoming of a State of New Hampshire School Board member.
I suggest that in lieu of making such harmful and pejorative statements, Terrell focuses on real solutions that reflect the Granite State’s realities and values and hold himself accountable to New Hampshire’s standard of having difficult conversations honestly and respectfully.
The DEIJ professionals Terrell deems unnecessary are an increasingly important part of helping New Hampshire schools achieve outcomes that are foundational to student performance measures. This coming May, New Hampshire school administrators, DEIJ professionals, educators, and other stakeholders will gather to discuss how we can work together to improve student outcomes and ensure equal access to a high-quality, equitable education. I hope Terrell and his colleagues on the State Board of Education will consider joining this important discussion.
As a father of two multi-ethnic Central High School graduates in Manchester, I am proud of the education they received and appreciate the struggles they endured along the way. I hope we can agree to put students first on our collective journey towards improving academic outcomes, ensuring social-emotional well-being, and over the long-term building a highly qualified, talented workforce and citizenry prepared to take on the challenges of the 21st century.
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we understand the importance of families who make up our Granite State communities, which is why our Senate Republican Caucus has made them the focus of our agenda for 2023. We’re going above and beyond simply passing a fiscally responsible budget with no new taxes — our ag…
WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…
IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…
I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…
IN CLINICAL mental health counselor Harvey Feldman’s op-ed “How we talk matters when it’s life or death,” written in response to my op-ed “Gender-affirming care harms NH children,” Feldman claims to be able to cite 16 studies that demonstrate significant improvement in children’s mental heal…
ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…
GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…
IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…