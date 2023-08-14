I MOVED to Manchester in 1997, from Dayton, Ohio, at the invitation of a longtime mentor to work with SNHU’s former School of Community Economic Development. In June I celebrated my 53rd birthday, which means half of my life has been spent living, working, playing, praying, and supporting equitable economies and inclusive communities across the Granite State.

I’m blessed to have professional and volunteer experiences that have allowed me to work across multiple sectors throughout the state from Colebrook, Lancaster, Berlin to Concord, Nashua, Manchester, and everything in between. These experiences have demonstrated to me “what’s required to move communities forward” in response to New Hampshire’s changing demographic profile, changes in our economic realities across our rural and urban landscapes and most recently the unfortunate demise of compromise, humility, and the appreciation of the “greater good” in New Hampshire’s political landscape.

Anthony S. Poore lives in the Queen City.

