IT WAS in 1984 that Judge Harold H. Green divested the Bell companies and from that year forward cellular service became available throughout the U.S.
Continental Telephone of Atlanta bid on winning the rights to process cellular data in New Hampshire and Vermont. The procedure was based on the population in Hillsborough County, which at the time was about 350,000. They were called “pops” and Continental made the bid of $65 per “pop” and won the license.
After extensive interviews, I was hired as general manager to run the entire operation. During my tenure I opened offices in Nashua, Manchester, Concord, and later in Burlington, Vermont. We built five cellular towers, the first in Hudson on land owned by the late Mr. Nash.
We had the distinction to be grand marshal for the Manchester Christmas parade and were the originators of the duck race on the Merrimack River in Nashua.
The many distinctions and pleasures we enjoyed were soon to end when Continental decided to sell its cellular operations to GE. I was offered an opportunity to work in Dallas with the company that would become Verizon. During my exit I received a fair severance and said my goodbyes to close to 200 employees, thanking them for their efforts selling cellular to thousands of customers.
Today, my wife, Pauline (we recently celebrated our 62nd wedding anniversary), and I made the decision not to own a cellular phone for a number of reasons. When we are home or out dining we talk to each other.
It’s time for people to go back to the old fashion way by leaving their cellular phone at home and when they are out dining. It’s time to start talking to each other instead of sitting there looking at a portable phone. We sometimes wonder how some of the people with cellular phones are able to pay for the system.
ON FEBRUARY 23, the NH House voted down HB 44. It was claimed during session that this bill would help reduce the 20,000-home shortage we have in the state. As a representative of Nashua Ward 3, I spoke out against the bill.
