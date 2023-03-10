IT WAS in 1984 that Judge Harold H. Green divested the Bell companies and from that year forward cellular service became available throughout the U.S.

Continental Telephone of Atlanta bid on winning the rights to process cellular data in New Hampshire and Vermont. The procedure was based on the population in Hillsborough County, which at the time was about 350,000. They were called “pops” and Continental made the bid of $65 per “pop” and won the license.

Arthur A.J. Matsis lives in Nashua.

