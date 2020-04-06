IN JUST a few weeks, COVID-19 has changed the daily lives of most Americans, who are being asked to stay home and practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus. Only grocery store trips remain on what was once a long list of routine activities outside the home.

Yet, even this simple mundane activity is being subject to external stressors as the current outbreak exacerbates the inequities and food insecurity that many households already face. We must all do our part to support vulnerable populations during this crisis to ensure the longevity of the communities we call home.

As a medical student and Albert Schweitzer Fellow, I am partnering with Little Rivers Health Care, a federally-qualified health center with three offices in rural northeastern Vermont to improve food access and nutrition literacy.

The clinic has recently partnered with Willing Hands, a non-profit organization dedicated to distributing food to vulnerable populations to make fresh groceries and staples available for its patients. Maureen Boardman, director of clinical quality and a family medicine provider, says that the pandemic has derailed the clinic’s budding food program and left patients who relied on the weekly deliveries struggling to find bread and other basics.

In the geographic regions of New Hampshire and Vermont where my medical school, Dartmouth, is located, there are large food deserts with no grocery stores for over 30 miles and many communities rely on a single store for most of their nutritional needs.

Little Rivers Health Care’s service area includes the largest food desert in Vermont. The recent Families First Coronavirus Response Act has expanded federal benefits through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and waived requirements for school districts to provide meals to children, but the effectiveness of such efforts depends largely on how well community members are able to support one another.

A significant part of my medical education is focused on understanding how social determinants such as socioeconomic status, physical environment, and employment, contribute to health and well-being. These social determinants, which include food security, are deeply tied to physical health and serve as additional risk factors in a pandemic situation.

Nutrition status is also closely linked with the ability of our immune systems to mount an effective response against infectious agents such as the coronavirus, putting those without adequate nutrition at higher risk for complications and death.

All Americans are facing challenges and hardships in the midst of the outbreak. The negative effects, however, are disproportionately skewed toward those who cannot leave their homes to brave the crowded lines at grocery stores and those who are running a tight budget only to find empty shelves that limit their food options.

The effects are also disproportionately felt by our agricultural and dairy workers, many of whom do not receive supplemental benefits and work around the clock to make sure families do not go hungry.

So, what can we do to ensure food justice during this pandemic? There are simple steps that we can all take, starting with our shopping habits.

If you can make weekly trips to the grocery store, do not buy more than you need and leave nonperishable or canned goods behind for consumers who cannot come as often. Avoid purchasing items with a WIC label since consumers receiving these benefits may not be able to purchase other items. Limit your selection of store brand products since these are cheaper and other consumers may rely on them.

If you find yourself with a surplus of unperishable foods at home, donate them to your local food bank. You can also reach out to food banks to help deliver groceries to the doorsteps of those in need or organize food drives in your neighborhood.

Businesses and corporations should also step up to the challenge. Airlines are repurposing their cargo networks to transport medical supplies and offer free travel to medical workers on the front line. Employees working for Amazon and Instacart are struggling to meet demands of a surge in the delivery of groceries and household essentials.

Grocery delivery services should coordinate together to leverage existing logistics networks and minimize redundancies in route planning. Ride-sharing and taxi services can be repurposed to deliver medical supplies and food while people are limiting their travel. Meal kit delivery services that prepackage food and minimize the risk of transmission should provide free or subsidized meals to families in need.

Social distancing should not necessitate that we abandon the social support networks and social responsibility necessary to care for those affected by this pandemic. The individual actions that we take today in ensuring equitable food access are critical in supporting ongoing public health efforts to overcome this crisis.

Arvind Suresh is an M.D. candidate at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, Class of 2023 and an Albert Schweitzer Fellow.

Monday, April 06, 2020
