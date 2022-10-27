GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held telephones, and now we have 15 billion mobile devices around the world (1946). In Manchester’s Millyard, scientists are imagining a day when damaged and diseased human organs can be readily replaced by healthy “printed” tissue — a brave new world indeed!

In 2018, under the banner of Manchester Proud, groups of parents, educators, students, and community leaders canvassed Manchester wearing T-shirts imprinted with the words “Talk to me about school!” Their objective was to promote public awareness and exploration of the essential role of our public schools in the wellness and prosperity of our city. These proud supporters of our schools encouraged everyone in Manchester to imagine a future where: all of our children are encouraged, supported, and provided with the skills and opportunities needed to flourish; our educators and school staff are valued, respected, and enabled to do their best work; and education is treasured as the currency of our future success.

Manchester Proud Coordinator Barry Brensinger lives in the city.

David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…

Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climat…

Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…

Melissa Reep: Support kids with your vote in November

NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with se…

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Here’s how you can reduce energy costs at home

OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacle…