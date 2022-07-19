ONCE AGAIN in 2022, New Hampshire Republicans have a prime opportunity to win back the 1st Congressional District seat that we keep handing to Democrats on a silver platter, but only if we nominate a candidate who can win.
Unfortunately, that’s not what we have been doing in recent election cycles and we again risk squandering a chance to not only capture a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire, but also the majority in Congress. As the common saying goes, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity.
This year, a New Jersey political operative, Matt Mowers, is once again asking New Hampshire Republicans to give him a do-over after he lost a very winnable race against Chris Pappas in 2020. Since then, Matt’s substantial baggage has only gotten heavier with the revelation that he voted twice in the 2016 primaries — once in New Hampshire and again back home in New Jersey — making a mockery of the Republican Party’s commitment to election integrity. The Democrats will have a field day beating him, and Republicans will look like hypocrites rewarding him with our nomination.
It doesn’t require much memory to recall how Mowers first arrived in New Hampshire as it wasn’t long ago. Fresh off of testifying in New Jersey’s Bridgegate scandal and demonstrating his loyalty to then-Governor Chris Christie, Mowers was redeployed to the Granite State to lay the groundwork for Christie’s unsuccessful presidential run.
Mowers cozied up with notorious never-Trumper Jennifer Horn, then chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, and scored a gig as her number two. Under Horn’s tutelage, young Matt would become schooled in the ways of New Hampshire Republicans, learn our customs, and sort out the who’s who of grassroots activists before returning to Camp Christie to lead his First in the Nation Primary effort in 2016. The plan went sour when Mowers piloted Christie’s campaign to an embarrassing sixth-place crash-landing. A humiliated Christie dropped out the very next day.
Having managed his way out of a job, Mowers ditched New Hampshire and made the pilgrimage back to New Jersey where he promptly cast another vote in that primary.
Governor Christie made nice with president-elect Donald Trump, temporarily at least, and Mowers got to fill one of thousands of federal jobs vacant in the new Trump administration.
It’s a bit of a mystery exactly what then 20-something Mowers did in his perch at the U.S. State Department, but he claims he was a “diplomat,” even though he was never issued diplomatic immunity nor confirmed by the U.S. Senate. As Politico reported at the time, “It’s unclear what Mowers will be working on at the State Department. He has no formal experience in diplomacy and doesn’t list any work outside of politics on his resume. A State Department official confirmed Mowers’ new title but declined to discuss any other details.”
One thing we can assume Mowers did while in Washington was shop for a competitive congressional district to run in, and when he looked back to his hometown in New Jersey, he couldn’t find one. Back here in New Hampshire, he saw a prime opportunity against a very vulnerable Chris Pappas. So back to New Hampshire he came, drawn in not by any affinity for our state or our people, but by the prospect of power unattainable elsewhere.
Mowers blew that race too, but has hung around long enough this time for another bite at the apple. Backed by Chris Christie’s money machine, Mowers promises to deliver for the former governor his long-desired advantage in New Hampshire in the form of a loyalist member of Congress as he looks ahead to a potential 2024 presidential re-run of his own.
From my research, it’s clear that there is a better option in the primary for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, one with the experience, values, vision, and grit it takes to win, and that person is Gail Huff Brown.
As an old-school “just the facts” journalist of 30 years, Gail served the residents of New Hampshire with real news and hard truths, something that is difficult to find in today’s fake-news media landscape. As president of the Diplomatic Spouses Association, Gail got real experience with pressing international challenges facing our country and worked to advance President Trump’s “America First” agenda abroad.
When Gail talks about election integrity, she can do it with a straight face, unlike the double-voting Matt Mowers. As a conservative fighter, she’ll stand strong against the disastrous Biden-Pelosi-Pappas agenda.
Matt Mowers lost once already to Chris Pappas because voters knew he wasn’t one of us, and the Democrats have even more to work with this time. Let’s not make the same mistake again. If we play our cards right and nominate Gail Huff Brown, we can return the 1st District to the Republican Party once again.