IN MARCH 2020, parents, teachers and students alike were hit with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that completely upended the K-12 educational experience as we know it. While some students admirably made the immediate shift to Zoom classrooms and online learning, far too many others suffered from the dramatic change in instruction and unavoidable isolation that followed. The result was significantly missed learning opportunities for many children, a serious challenge whose full impact is only now being felt as we emerge from the pandemic.

Fortunately, the New Hampshire Department of Education created the “Recovering Bright Futures” program in partnership with Prenda to help address the lasting effects of COVID. Prenda was created to provide K-8 students with a tuition-free learning experience that empowers them to become the co-creators of their education, while meeting in small groups and anxiety-sensitive environments, whether at home or other flexible locations. These learning pods or microschools utilize project-based learning and state-of-the-art online tools in safe and supportive spaces that are aligned with New Hampshire’s academic standards, with a focus on empowering learning through four different project-based learning modes daily: Connect, Conquer, Collaborate and Create.

Becky Owens of Chester, Katy Rose of Goffstown and Heather Long of Haverhill are New Hampshire parents and Prenda guides who lead learning pods in their communities. To learn more about learning pods and the NHDOE’s “Recovering Bright Futures” program, visit bit.ly/3f7bjqC.

