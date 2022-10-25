IN MARCH 2020, parents, teachers and students alike were hit with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that completely upended the K-12 educational experience as we know it. While some students admirably made the immediate shift to Zoom classrooms and online learning, far too many others suffered from the dramatic change in instruction and unavoidable isolation that followed. The result was significantly missed learning opportunities for many children, a serious challenge whose full impact is only now being felt as we emerge from the pandemic.
Fortunately, the New Hampshire Department of Education created the “Recovering Bright Futures” program in partnership with Prenda to help address the lasting effects of COVID. Prenda was created to provide K-8 students with a tuition-free learning experience that empowers them to become the co-creators of their education, while meeting in small groups and anxiety-sensitive environments, whether at home or other flexible locations. These learning pods or microschools utilize project-based learning and state-of-the-art online tools in safe and supportive spaces that are aligned with New Hampshire’s academic standards, with a focus on empowering learning through four different project-based learning modes daily: Connect, Conquer, Collaborate and Create.
As parents of school-age children, we know that the COVID-based educational challenges facing our kids are real. That’s why we were resolved to do something about it, and became Prenda guides, operating learning pods over the past year in Chester, Haverhill, and Goffstown. Since its introduction to New Hampshire in September 2021, Prenda has operated more than 24 tuition-free learning pods in 37 communities, serving more than 158 students. While they may be new to our state, learning pods have nationally provided more individualized education and attention to more than a million students.
In addition to individualized, self-paced learning opportunities, microschools last year enjoyed many adventure-based learning experiences, including nature exploration, a winter ski program, and indoor climbing programs among others. It is an incredible honor to lead our committed groups of students, teaching, coaching, and mentoring them as part of an extraordinary and unique academic journey, all in a small, collaborative setting.
Whether it is a District Learning Pod that is partnered with a local school district or a Community Learning Pod, education of your children in a learning pod is tuition-free, funded by federal COVID funds and, most importantly, it gives you a choice on how best to educate your child based on their unique needs. While COVID has created many challenges for our state over the past two and a half years, it has also resulted in tremendous innovations in a variety of fields, and education is no exception. Prenda’s learning pods are the latest innovative instructional model to be made available to New Hampshire’s students and families.
Prenda’s innovation began with its founder, Kelly Smith, who gathered up kids from his neighborhood at a local public library in 2013 to start an after-school computer coding club. There, he saw firsthand the benefits of small group education and the ability to get kids excited about collaborating on interesting projects, solving problems, having fun and most importantly, learning, all at once. He saw, as we do, that learning is a choice, and that creating an environment where kids can become as deeply invested in their education as their parents, is ideal.
As we enter our second school year as Prenda guides in New Hampshire, we are excited about what the future holds for our own children and for the students we have in our pods. We’re also excited for the parents of New Hampshire who have greater freedom than ever before to select the right educational path for their child. As Granite State parents and Prenda guides, we are proud to be engaged in fulfilling and enhancing the educational journey for our children and our communities.
Becky Owens of Chester, Katy Rose of Goffstown and Heather Long of Haverhill are New Hampshire parents and Prenda guides who lead learning pods in their communities. To learn more about learning pods and the NHDOE’s “Recovering Bright Futures” program, visit bit.ly/3f7bjqC.
