THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United States had a mere 2.6 months of housing inventory, but here in New Hampshire we had an even more anemic level of just one month.
The lack of available housing in New Hampshire is impacting our state’s ability to hire workers and expand our economy; it is exacerbating our state’s homelessness crisis; it is driving up property taxes by placing higher costs on fewer properties; it is forcing our young people out of state to find more affordable options and, as any realtor can attest, causing unnecessary stress and disruption for far too many families.
