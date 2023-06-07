THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United States had a mere 2.6 months of housing inventory, but here in New Hampshire we had an even more anemic level of just one month.

The lack of available housing in New Hampshire is impacting our state’s ability to hire workers and expand our economy; it is exacerbating our state’s homelessness crisis; it is driving up property taxes by placing higher costs on fewer properties; it is forcing our young people out of state to find more affordable options and, as any realtor can attest, causing unnecessary stress and disruption for far too many families.

Ben Cushing is 2023 president of the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS. He lives in New London.

Saturday, June 03, 2023
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023
We are making progress, but there is work to be done

We are making progress, but there is work to be done

FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…

Thursday, May 25, 2023