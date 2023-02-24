THE STATE of the Union address made it clear: President Joe Biden is looking out for Gen Z.
College seniors like myself are navigating what comes next for us after graduation, deciding where we will live and work based on if we can make ends meet and find a job we’re passionate about. That transition will be much easier because of President Biden’s strong economy.
Through Democratic leadership, we have witnessed a rise in job opportunities, historic investments in rebuilding our communities, and justice for student borrowers who’ve struggled to afford the cost of college. This progress has given Gen Z a fair shot at not just finding work, but building careers and achieving meaningful financial security. Despite this, Republicans are aiming to push us backward, making it harder for young people to make ends meet by skyrocketing the cost of living, holding the economy hostage, and blocking student debt relief.
2023 graduates like myself are entering the workforce in a strong economy thanks to the tireless work of President Biden. In just two years, President Biden’s economy has created more than 12 million new jobs, driving the unemployment rate to its lowest level in more than half a century, along with at or near record lows for Black, Hispanic, and disabled Americans. At the same time, wages have increased — with young people achieving some of the largest wage gains — even as annual inflation is on the decline for six straight months. Further, the economic gains from investing in America’s infrastructure by growing the clean energy economy and creating union jobs, a movement Gen Z is on the front lines of, are all helping push the needle toward justice and continued progress for my generation.
Soon-to-be graduates across the country are bracing for the costs of living life outside of a college campus after graduation. We can sleep easier at night with new job opportunities and inflation falling, but this would all be a wildly different story if MAGA Republicans got their way.
Republicans are disregarding the future of our country and instead catering to the interests of the ultra-wealthy. Their current plan, the Fair Tax Act, is anything but fair, and puts the financial future of those entering the workforce in jeopardy. It would leave us paying an additional 30 percent sales tax on everything we purchase from groceries to monthly rent. The bill would abolish the IRS and income tax, a major giveaway to the wealthy, while hurting those of us trying to get our start in life. If Republicans get their way, we will see a tax hike for the average American and tax cuts for those at the top.
If that doesn’t sound reckless enough, House Republicans are also risking a severe recession and millions of jobs by threatening to default on our national debt. If that happens, Gen Z’s economic reality could look a lot more like the young people who graduated at the peak of the Great Recession, with few job opportunities, depressed wages, and no solid financial footing to build an independent life. Along with this, Republicans are leading the charge to end President Biden’s historic student debt relief for borrowers earning under $125,000 — and they are doing so not to strengthen the economy, but to spite the president, and in turn young Americans.
Finally, Republicans recently introduced a bill to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which would increase the cost of health care, prescription drugs, and utilities — and mean fewer jobs and a more dangerous climate for the American people.
No one wants to live paycheck to paycheck. Biden’s plan is helping to ease my fears about entering the workforce and living independently after graduation. He is standing up for hardworking young people and families by remaining focused on cutting the cost of goods so we have more breathing room. Unfortunately, Republicans have written off my generation. They are prioritizing political stunts and a ruthless agenda to strip away Americans’ rights and benefits. Unfortunately for them, Gen Z is watching.
Standing up for Gen Z is no longer just politically advantageous, but the right thing to do so we can build a better future for all of us. After watching the State of the Union, it couldn’t be clearer that President Biden has lived up to his promises for our generation by building an economy and a country that we can thrive in.