THE STATE of the Union address made it clear: President Joe Biden is looking out for Gen Z.

College seniors like myself are navigating what comes next for us after graduation, deciding where we will live and work based on if we can make ends meet and find a job we’re passionate about. That transition will be much easier because of President Biden’s strong economy.

Ben Telerski is a senior at Georgetown University from New Hampshire. He lives in Nashua.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Decade of struggle to enact a livable minimum wage

THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work…

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sen. Dan Innis: Boosting affordable housing across New Hampshire

AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to th…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.