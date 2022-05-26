VOTERS HAVE a right to know which wealthy special interests are spending big money to secretly influence our government and rig the political system in their favor.
But a bill recently negotiated by the legislature and likely to pass –- Senate Bill 302 –- would move our state in the wrong direction when it comes to transparency. This bill would increase secrecy and make it harder for the public to hold elected officials accountable for conflicts of interest. If SB 302 passes, Governor Chris Sununu must veto this bill.
Existing New Hampshire law already makes it rather simple to influence state elections in secret by funneling money through a chain of intermediaries, hiding who is spending money to influence our votes.
By broadly restricting the ability of state and local agencies to require nonprofits to disclose basic information about their donors, Senate Bill 302 further exacerbates this issue by mandating secrecy for 29 different types of nonprofit organizations, including nonprofit organizations that engage in political activities. Many of these groups — including 501(c) (4) social welfare organizations, labor unions, and trade associations — spend significantly on extensive influence campaigns, including political campaigning and lobbying.
One New Hampshire senator went as far as to say that this bill was written with the intention to “allow people to donate anonymously.” However, the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, among others, testified against the bill, noting that the secrecy required by Senate Bill 302 will erode trust in nonprofits and that transparency is in the best interest of the nonprofit sector.
And the bill isn’t even necessary to address its purported objective. Indeed, this broad anti-transparency measure ignores that U.S. courts have long recognized exemptions from disclosure rules where an organization’s members will face an actual probability of threats or harassment.
This bill would impede the ability of New Hampshire citizens to have the information they need to ensure that our government is working for everyone and not just for wealthy special interests.
Instead of codifying secrecy for political nonprofits, legislators should be working to make our government more transparent and responsive to New Hampshire voters.
Transparency regarding the funding of these groups is crucial to a functioning democracy. Voters have a right to know who is paying to influence our elections and our government. That information is essential to enable voters to fully assess the messages they are seeing and make a well-informed decision when they vote.
To put it simply, Senate Bill 302 would undermine transparency and accountability in New Hampshire’s government. To protect our democracy, you can call 603- 271-2121 to tell Governor Sununu to veto SB 302 when it reaches his desk.