WEBSTER’s defines “anthropomorphize” as to attribute human form or personality to things not human; I define the phrase “sin of omission” as intentionally withholding a material fact that would be detrimental to ones’ agenda. Combine these definitions and you will understand the strategy of the anti-coyote hunting and trapping activists.
Ever wonder why the activists never post photos or videos on social media of a pack of coyotes unmercifully tearing a family dog apart? Or coyotes eating the flesh of a deer while it’s still breathing? How about quoting a peer reviewed study that indicates “problem” coyotes in urban areas relocated by wildlife professionals, rather than euthanized, have a low survival rate generally perishing due to starvation, vehicles, and predation by pre-existing packs (yes, coyotes eat their own). Or the use of coyote hunting and trapping to protect endangered species such as, plovers.
Activists typically promote only one social structure of the mated pair in a pack, claiming more coyotes will breed, not less, if one of the mated pair is dispatched through hunting or trapping. This sin of omission continues, despite research from as early as 1980 identifying “three coyote social groupings — single individuals, mated pairs, and packs of three or more individuals” driven by resource availability
From activists one only hears of the anthropomorphized “loving coyote family” and its assured destruction if hunting and trapping isn’t stopped. At the same time they assert there will be a coyote population explosion if hunting or trapping occurs.
Make no mistake; cessation is the end game here. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain arguing lack of a fair chase when dogs are used, or the false narrative that equates coyote hunting to illegal dog fighting, or pups dying because a farmer killed a coyote ravaging a chicken coop during whelping season. No those are just distractions… the knockout punch the activists want is cease and desist. Just spend a few hours on the internet in the activists’ global echo chamber to know this is their endgame wrapped up in various euphemisms.
The simple answer to my original question is that truth and facts do not fit the activists’ contrived, ill-informed, false and/or misleading narrative, not only about coyotes but the majority of men and women who comply with laws and regulations applicable to hunting and trapping coyotes, as well as the dedicated professionals who manage wildlife populations.
The bottom line is there are agenda-driven groups and individuals who are offended by legal coyote hunting and trapping. They think that being offended imparts righteousness, when being offended is simply expressing ones’ subjective opinion, period. Let’s not confuse the self-appointed arbiters of moral ecological truth with facts.
Activists will launch repeated and unrelenting attacks against anyone who does not share their cancel culture mentality in the spirit of “a lie told once remains a lie, a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.”